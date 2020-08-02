2020 Hero Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Hero Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

08/02/2020
The 2020 Hero Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Horsfield, who picked up his first European Tour win with a one-stroke victory at Marriott Forest of Arden Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, England.

Horsfield won the tournament on 18-under 270, making a crucial two-putt par on the closing par 3 to secure a final round of 4-under 68. Thomas Detry missed a close par putt on the final hole that would have ultimately forced a playoff, leading him to a second-place finish.

Alex Bjork, Chris Paisley and Oliver Farr finished in a tie for third place with a 14-under total, four back of Horsfield.

Horsfield won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Hero Open recap notes

Horsfield earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142, with 71 players getting through to the weekend.

The European Tour has two events next week, the PGA Championship in San Francisco and the English Championship as a continuation of the UK Swing.

2020 Hero Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sam Horsfield -18 68 63 71 68 270 €156,825
2 Thomas Detry -17 67 67 71 66 271 €101,475
T3 Alexander Björk -14 68 67 70 69 274 €47,785.50
T3 Oliver Farr -14 65 71 67 71 274 €47,785.50
T3 Chris Paisley -14 70 68 66 70 274 €47,785.50
T6 Rasmus Højgaard -13 66 71 66 72 275 €25,922.25
T6 Maximilian Kieffer -13 71 69 67 68 275 €25,922.25
T6 Mikko Korhonen -13 67 69 67 72 275 €25,922.25
T6 Matthieu Pavon -13 69 67 69 70 275 €25,922.25
T10 Laurie Canter -11 67 72 68 70 277 €16,051.50
T10 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -11 62 69 73 73 277 €16,051.50
T10 Scott Jamieson -11 71 71 70 65 277 €16,051.50
T10 Aaron Rai -11 71 68 70 68 277 €16,051.50
T10 Antoine Rozner -11 68 67 70 72 277 €16,051.50
T15 Marcus Armitage -10 72 68 67 71 278 €12,018.86
T15 Dave Coupland -10 68 72 71 67 278 €12,018.86
T15 Sean Crocker -10 67 75 66 70 278 €12,018.86
T15 Jamie Donaldson -10 72 68 68 70 278 €12,018.86
T15 Ryan Fox -10 70 72 68 68 278 €12,018.86
T15 Julien Guerrier -10 68 71 71 68 278 €12,018.86
T15 Robert Rock -10 71 69 66 72 278 €12,018.86
T22 Richard Bland -9 70 68 67 74 279 €9,732.38
T22 Ross Fisher -9 70 71 67 71 279 €9,732.38
T22 Garrick Porteous -9 70 72 72 65 279 €9,732.38
T22 Richie Ramsay -9 69 68 74 68 279 €9,732.38
T22 Joel Sjöholm -9 70 68 68 73 279 €9,732.38
T22 Matthew Southgate -9 67 74 69 69 279 €9,732.38
T28 Ashley Chesters -8 66 72 71 71 280 €8,071.88
T28 Joachim B. Hansen -8 68 71 66 75 280 €8,071.88
T28 Renato Paratore -8 70 70 69 71 280 €8,071.88
T28 Callum Shinkwin -8 68 69 72 71 280 €8,071.88
T28 Joël Stalter -8 67 71 71 71 280 €8,071.88
T28 Johannes Veerman -8 75 66 72 67 280 €8,071.88
T34 Wil Besseling -7 67 70 73 71 281 €6,404.79
T34 Grant Forrest -7 69 68 72 72 281 €6,404.79
T34 Benjamin Hebert -7 69 70 66 76 281 €6,404.79
T34 David Horsey -7 71 71 72 67 281 €6,404.79
T34 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -7 64 72 73 72 281 €6,404.79
T34 Kalle Samooja -7 68 69 72 72 281 €6,404.79
T34 Ben Stow -7 70 71 71 69 281 €6,404.79
T41 Rikard Karlberg -6 68 71 71 72 282 €5,166
T41 Søren Kjeldsen -6 70 71 74 67 282 €5,166
T41 Niklas Lemke -6 70 72 64 76 282 €5,166
T41 Benjamin Poke -6 72 70 69 71 282 €5,166
T41 Clément Sordet -6 69 72 72 69 282 €5,166
T41 Andy Sullivan -6 70 70 68 74 282 €5,166
T47 Sihwan Kim -5 67 71 72 73 283 €4,243.50
T47 Alexander Levy -5 67 69 74 73 283 €4,243.50
T47 Jason Scrivener -5 69 69 71 74 283 €4,243.50
T47 Cormac Sharvin -5 70 67 73 73 283 €4,243.50
T51 John Catlin -4 71 70 72 71 284 €3,367.12
T51 Louis De Jager -4 74 66 69 75 284 €3,367.12
T51 Ben Evans -4 72 70 71 71 284 €3,367.12
T51 Pablo Larrazábal -4 64 75 70 75 284 €3,367.12
T51 Darius Van Driel -4 69 71 74 70 284 €3,367.12
T51 Dale Whitnell -4 69 72 76 67 284 €3,367.12
T57 Rhys Enoch -3 68 72 70 75 285 €2,721.38
T57 Romain Langasque -3 69 72 72 72 285 €2,721.38
T57 Richard Mcevoy -3 69 72 72 72 285 €2,721.38
T57 Ricardo Santos -3 70 69 71 75 285 €2,721.38
T57 Marcel Schneider -3 73 67 72 73 285 €2,721.38
T57 Lee Slattery -3 70 71 72 72 285 €2,721.38
T63 Carlos Pigem -2 69 69 76 72 286 €2,352.38
T63 Tapio Pulkkanen -2 70 71 75 70 286 €2,352.38
T65 Steven Brown -1 71 71 71 74 287 €2,167.88
T65 Steven Tiley -1 72 67 75 73 287 €2,167.88
67 Maverick Antcliff E 72 70 73 73 288 €2,029.50
68 Connor Syme 1 67 75 74 73 289 €1,937.25
69 Horsfield Bjørn 2 71 71 70 78 290 €1,845
70 Michael Campbell 4 71 71 73 77 292 €1,752.75
71 Castaño Fdez-Castano 5 73 68 68 84 293 €1,383.75

