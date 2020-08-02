2020 Hero Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Hero Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Horsfield, who picked up his first European Tour win with a one-stroke victory at Marriott Forest of Arden Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, England.

Horsfield won the tournament on 18-under 270, making a crucial two-putt par on the closing par 3 to secure a final round of 4-under 68. Thomas Detry missed a close par putt on the final hole that would have ultimately forced a playoff, leading him to a second-place finish.

Alex Bjork, Chris Paisley and Oliver Farr finished in a tie for third place with a 14-under total, four back of Horsfield.

Horsfield won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Hero Open recap notes

Horsfield earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142, with 71 players getting through to the weekend.

The European Tour has two events next week, the PGA Championship in San Francisco and the English Championship as a continuation of the UK Swing.

2020 Hero Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

