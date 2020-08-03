2020 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
08/02/2020 at 10:53 pm
The 2020 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Richy Werenski, who picked up his first PGA Tour win with a one-point victory at Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif.

Werenski won the tournament by a point over Troy Merritt in the PGA Tour's only event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system. Werenksi had 39 total points to Merritt's 38.

Werenski made an eagle 2 par-4 16th, holing out a pitch shot of some 50 yards to score 5 points. With a birdie on the closing hole to earn another 2 points, Werenski took the lead from Merritt, who could not birdie the last to win.

Fabian Gomez and Matthias Schwab finished tied for third place with 37 points each.

Werenski won the $640,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Barracuda Championship recap notes

Werenski earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. That will dramatically improve his standing in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Werenski and Merritt also earned spots in the 2020 US Open through an allocation of two spots to the top finishers not already exempt into the second major of the calendar year.

This week there was a cut made to 6 points or better.

The PGA Tour has the first and only major of its season next week, in San Francisco for the PGA Championship.

2020 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TOT PTS R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Richy Werenski 39 6 11 9 13 $630,000
2 Troy Merritt 38 8 11 14 5 $381,500
T3 Fabián Gómez 37 3 7 11 16 $206,500
T3 Matthias Schwab 37 9 11 4 13 $206,500
T5 Scott Stallings 35 4 8 11 12 $135,188
T5 Robert Streb 35 11 9 8 7 $135,188
7 Maverick McNealy 34 10 9 10 5 $118,125
8 Aaron Wise 33 7 3 4 19 $109,375
T9 Alex Noren 32 7 8 6 11 $95,375
T9 Seamus Power 32 11 4 10 7 $95,375
T9 Emiliano Grillo 32 10 8 11 3 $95,375
T12 Brandon Hagy 31 8 4 8 11 $69,475
T12 Adam Schenk 31 14 4 4 9 $69,475
T12 Kyle Stanley 31 8 14 0 9 $69,475
T12 Ryan Moore 31 14 2 6 9 $69,475
T12 Joseph Bramlett 31 6 11 9 5 $69,475
17 Chesson Hadley 29 2 9 11 7 $56,875
18 Pat Perez 28 6 3 12 7 $53,375
T19 Patrick Rodgers 27 11 2 4 10 $48,125
T19 Kristoffer Ventura 27 4 8 6 9 $48,125
T21 Roberto Castro 26 4 10 1 11 $38,150
T21 Sam Ryder 26 4 8 7 7 $38,150
T21 Beau Hossler 26 8 6 7 5 $38,150
T21 Justin Suh 26 8 5 9 4 $38,150
T25 Michael Gligic 25 8 4 6 7 $28,088
T25 Charley Hoffman 25 9 -2 10 8 $28,088
T25 Russell Knox 25 8 10 2 5 $28,088
T25 Cameron Percy 25 10 8 3 4 $28,088
T29 Rob Oppenheim 24 3 4 7 10 $23,975
T29 Bo Hoag 24 7 2 10 5 $23,975
T29 Tyler McCumber 24 6 10 5 3 $23,975
T32 Cameron Davis 23 8 5 3 7 $20,883
T32 Mark Anderson 23 8 5 4 6 $20,883
T32 Denny McCarthy 23 2 11 6 4 $20,883
T35 Zac Blair 22 0 6 4 12 $17,430
T35 Sangmoon Bae 22 3 4 4 11 $17,430
T35 Wyndham Clark 22 -5 13 4 10 $17,430
T35 Kevin Tway 22 10 4 0 8 $17,430
T35 Peter Uihlein 22 10 8 -2 6 $17,430
40 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 21 4 6 -1 12 $15,225
T41 Peter Malnati 20 9 -1 0 12 $12,425
T41 Will Gordon 20 8 7 -4 9 $12,425
T41 Sahith Theegala 20 7 6 0 7 $12,425
T41 Si Woo Kim 20 8 2 5 5 $12,425
T41 Roger Sloan 20 1 9 6 4 $12,425
T41 Tim Wilkinson 20 3 8 5 4 $12,425
T41 Brian Gay 20 4 7 6 3 $12,425
T48 Doug Ghim 19 5 4 3 7 $9,345
T48 J.J. Spaun 19 10 -2 6 5 $9,345
T48 David Hearn 19 8 -1 7 5 $9,345
T51 Bud Cauley 18 4 4 1 9 $8,680
T51 Russell Henley 18 3 5 2 8 $8,680
T53 Brendan Steele 17 1 5 -2 13 $8,278
T53 Austin Cook 17 2 4 0 11 $8,278
T53 Chris Baker 17 7 3 3 4 $8,278
T53 Arjun Atwal 17 6 3 4 4 $8,278
57 Matthew NeSmith 16 9 3 1 3 $8,085
58 Lanto Griffin 15 8 -2 10 -1 $8,015
59 Robby Shelton 14 9 -2 2 5 $7,945
60 Rhein Gibson 13 5 5 0 3 $7,875
T61 Alex Cejka 12 5 3 0 4 $7,770
T61 Michael Gellerman 12 7 -1 3 3 $7,770
63 Brian Davis 7 3 4 -6 6 $7,665
64 Dicky Pride 4 5 5 -4 -2 $7,595
65 Peter Kuest 2 3 8 1 -10 $7,525
66 Omar Uresti 1 4 2 -10 5 $7,455

