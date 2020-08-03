2020 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Richy Werenski, who picked up his first PGA Tour win with a one-point victory at Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif.
Werenski won the tournament by a point over Troy Merritt in the PGA Tour's only event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system. Werenksi had 39 total points to Merritt's 38.
Werenski made an eagle 2 par-4 16th, holing out a pitch shot of some 50 yards to score 5 points. With a birdie on the closing hole to earn another 2 points, Werenski took the lead from Merritt, who could not birdie the last to win.
Fabian Gomez and Matthias Schwab finished tied for third place with 37 points each.
Werenski won the $640,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.
Barracuda Championship recap notes
Werenski earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. That will dramatically improve his standing in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Werenski and Merritt also earned spots in the 2020 US Open through an allocation of two spots to the top finishers not already exempt into the second major of the calendar year.
This week there was a cut made to 6 points or better.
The PGA Tour has the first and only major of its season next week, in San Francisco for the PGA Championship.
2020 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TOT PTS
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Richy Werenski
|39
|6
|11
|9
|13
|$630,000
|2
|Troy Merritt
|38
|8
|11
|14
|5
|$381,500
|T3
|Fabián Gómez
|37
|3
|7
|11
|16
|$206,500
|T3
|Matthias Schwab
|37
|9
|11
|4
|13
|$206,500
|T5
|Scott Stallings
|35
|4
|8
|11
|12
|$135,188
|T5
|Robert Streb
|35
|11
|9
|8
|7
|$135,188
|7
|Maverick McNealy
|34
|10
|9
|10
|5
|$118,125
|8
|Aaron Wise
|33
|7
|3
|4
|19
|$109,375
|T9
|Alex Noren
|32
|7
|8
|6
|11
|$95,375
|T9
|Seamus Power
|32
|11
|4
|10
|7
|$95,375
|T9
|Emiliano Grillo
|32
|10
|8
|11
|3
|$95,375
|T12
|Brandon Hagy
|31
|8
|4
|8
|11
|$69,475
|T12
|Adam Schenk
|31
|14
|4
|4
|9
|$69,475
|T12
|Kyle Stanley
|31
|8
|14
|0
|9
|$69,475
|T12
|Ryan Moore
|31
|14
|2
|6
|9
|$69,475
|T12
|Joseph Bramlett
|31
|6
|11
|9
|5
|$69,475
|17
|Chesson Hadley
|29
|2
|9
|11
|7
|$56,875
|18
|Pat Perez
|28
|6
|3
|12
|7
|$53,375
|T19
|Patrick Rodgers
|27
|11
|2
|4
|10
|$48,125
|T19
|Kristoffer Ventura
|27
|4
|8
|6
|9
|$48,125
|T21
|Roberto Castro
|26
|4
|10
|1
|11
|$38,150
|T21
|Sam Ryder
|26
|4
|8
|7
|7
|$38,150
|T21
|Beau Hossler
|26
|8
|6
|7
|5
|$38,150
|T21
|Justin Suh
|26
|8
|5
|9
|4
|$38,150
|T25
|Michael Gligic
|25
|8
|4
|6
|7
|$28,088
|T25
|Charley Hoffman
|25
|9
|-2
|10
|8
|$28,088
|T25
|Russell Knox
|25
|8
|10
|2
|5
|$28,088
|T25
|Cameron Percy
|25
|10
|8
|3
|4
|$28,088
|T29
|Rob Oppenheim
|24
|3
|4
|7
|10
|$23,975
|T29
|Bo Hoag
|24
|7
|2
|10
|5
|$23,975
|T29
|Tyler McCumber
|24
|6
|10
|5
|3
|$23,975
|T32
|Cameron Davis
|23
|8
|5
|3
|7
|$20,883
|T32
|Mark Anderson
|23
|8
|5
|4
|6
|$20,883
|T32
|Denny McCarthy
|23
|2
|11
|6
|4
|$20,883
|T35
|Zac Blair
|22
|0
|6
|4
|12
|$17,430
|T35
|Sangmoon Bae
|22
|3
|4
|4
|11
|$17,430
|T35
|Wyndham Clark
|22
|-5
|13
|4
|10
|$17,430
|T35
|Kevin Tway
|22
|10
|4
|0
|8
|$17,430
|T35
|Peter Uihlein
|22
|10
|8
|-2
|6
|$17,430
|40
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|21
|4
|6
|-1
|12
|$15,225
|T41
|Peter Malnati
|20
|9
|-1
|0
|12
|$12,425
|T41
|Will Gordon
|20
|8
|7
|-4
|9
|$12,425
|T41
|Sahith Theegala
|20
|7
|6
|0
|7
|$12,425
|T41
|Si Woo Kim
|20
|8
|2
|5
|5
|$12,425
|T41
|Roger Sloan
|20
|1
|9
|6
|4
|$12,425
|T41
|Tim Wilkinson
|20
|3
|8
|5
|4
|$12,425
|T41
|Brian Gay
|20
|4
|7
|6
|3
|$12,425
|T48
|Doug Ghim
|19
|5
|4
|3
|7
|$9,345
|T48
|J.J. Spaun
|19
|10
|-2
|6
|5
|$9,345
|T48
|David Hearn
|19
|8
|-1
|7
|5
|$9,345
|T51
|Bud Cauley
|18
|4
|4
|1
|9
|$8,680
|T51
|Russell Henley
|18
|3
|5
|2
|8
|$8,680
|T53
|Brendan Steele
|17
|1
|5
|-2
|13
|$8,278
|T53
|Austin Cook
|17
|2
|4
|0
|11
|$8,278
|T53
|Chris Baker
|17
|7
|3
|3
|4
|$8,278
|T53
|Arjun Atwal
|17
|6
|3
|4
|4
|$8,278
|57
|Matthew NeSmith
|16
|9
|3
|1
|3
|$8,085
|58
|Lanto Griffin
|15
|8
|-2
|10
|-1
|$8,015
|59
|Robby Shelton
|14
|9
|-2
|2
|5
|$7,945
|60
|Rhein Gibson
|13
|5
|5
|0
|3
|$7,875
|T61
|Alex Cejka
|12
|5
|3
|0
|4
|$7,770
|T61
|Michael Gellerman
|12
|7
|-1
|3
|3
|$7,770
|63
|Brian Davis
|7
|3
|4
|-6
|6
|$7,665
|64
|Dicky Pride
|4
|5
|5
|-4
|-2
|$7,595
|65
|Peter Kuest
|2
|3
|8
|1
|-10
|$7,525
|66
|Omar Uresti
|1
|4
|2
|-10
|5
|$7,455