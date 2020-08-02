2020 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Richy Werenski, who picked up his first PGA Tour win with a one-point victory at Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif.

Werenski won the tournament by a point over Troy Merritt in the PGA Tour's only event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system. Werenksi had 39 total points to Merritt's 38.

Werenski made an eagle 2 par-4 16th, holing out a pitch shot of some 50 yards to score 5 points. With a birdie on the closing hole to earn another 2 points, Werenski took the lead from Merritt, who could not birdie the last to win.

Fabian Gomez and Matthias Schwab finished tied for third place with 37 points each.

Werenski won the $640,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Barracuda Championship recap notes

Werenski earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. That will dramatically improve his standing in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Werenski and Merritt also earned spots in the 2020 US Open through an allocation of two spots to the top finishers not already exempt into the second major of the calendar year.

This week there was a cut made to 6 points or better.

The PGA Tour has the first and only major of its season next week, in San Francisco for the PGA Championship.

2020 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details