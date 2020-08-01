2020 PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.
The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods is playing this week.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first major championship on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The tournament is being two-and-a-half months later than its date last year, the first year for the event in May.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, but two spots are held open for winners of this week's WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barrcuda Championship.
The field will be playing for a $11 million purse, with 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 PGA Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Mike Auterson
- Danny Balin
- Alex Beach
- Rich Beem
- Jr. Berberian
- Daniel Berger
- Justin Bertsch
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Patrick Cantlay
- Jason Caron
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Benny Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- John Daly
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Judd Gibb
- Lucas Glover
- Taylor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Jeff Hart
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Benjamin Hebert
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Marty Jertson
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Zach. J. Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Martin Kaymer
- Chan Kim
- Joohyung Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Alex Knoll
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Rob Labritz
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Davis Love III
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- David Muttitt
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Shaun Norris
- John O’Leary
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Victor Perez
- Rod Perry
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- J.R. Roth
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Bob Sowards
- Jordan Spieth
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Ken Tanigawa
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Ryan Vermeer
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Shawn Warren
- Bubba Watson
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
Top 50 players in 2020 PGA Championship field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Rory McIlroy
- 3. Justin Thomas
- 4. Webb Simpson
- 5. Dustin Johnson
- 6. Brooks Koepka
- 7. Bryson DeChambeau
- 8. Patrick Reed
- 9. Adam Scott
- 10. Patrick Cantlay
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Collin Morikawa
- 13. Tommy Fleetwood
- 14. Tyrrell Hatton
- 15. Tiger Woods
- 16. Tony Finau
- 17. Justin Rose
- 18. Marc Leishman
- 19. Gary Woodland
- 20. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 21. Matt Kuchar
- 22. Abraham Ancer
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 24. Hideki Matsuyama
- 25. Louis Oosthuizen
- 26. Shane Lowry
- 27. Paul Casey
- 28. Daniel Berger
- 29. Bernd Wiesberger
- 30. Kevin Na
- 31. Viktor Hovland
- 32. Rickie Fowler
- 34. Henrik Stenson
- 35. Danny Willett
- 37. Kevin Kisner
- 38. Billy Horschel
- 39. Sergio Garcia
- 40. Ryan Palmer
- 41. Matt Wallace
- 42. Chez Reavie
- 43. Jason Day
- 44. Erik van Rooyen
- 45. Kevin Streelman
- 46. Victor Perez
- 47. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 48. Cameron Smith
- 49. Jazz Janewattananond