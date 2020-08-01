2020 PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.

The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods is playing this week.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first major championship on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The tournament is being two-and-a-half months later than its date last year, the first year for the event in May.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, but two spots are held open for winners of this week's WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barrcuda Championship.

The field will be playing for a $11 million purse, with 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 PGA Championship field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Mike Auterson

Danny Balin

Alex Beach

Rich Beem

Jr. Berberian

Daniel Berger

Justin Bertsch

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Patrick Cantlay

Jason Caron

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Benny Cook

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Judd Gibb

Lucas Glover

Taylor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Jeff Hart

Tyrrell Hatton

Benjamin Hebert

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Jazz Janewattananond

Marty Jertson

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Zach. J. Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Martin Kaymer

Chan Kim

Joohyung Kim

Si Woo Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Alex Knoll

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Rob Labritz

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Luke List

Adam Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Davis Love III

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

David Muttitt

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Shaun Norris

John O’Leary

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

Rod Perry

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

J.R. Roth

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Bob Sowards

Jordan Spieth

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Ken Tanigawa

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Ryan Vermeer

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Shawn Warren

Bubba Watson

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Top 50 players in 2020 PGA Championship field