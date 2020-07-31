What’s the PGA Tour record for the most cuts made by a player in a career?

PGA Tour players can compete for decades, playing professional golf tournaments from as early as their late teens all the way into their late 50s or even early 60s.

For some players, a decades-long career also comes with a tremendously packed schedule that includes lots of starts every year.

But playing tournaments doesn't guarantee paydays in professional golf. Most weeks, players have to make the cut to earn a paycheck, and that requires a player to be in at least the top half of the field through two rounds.

The PGA Tour record for the most cuts made in a career is 591, which belongs to Jay Haas. Haas made the cut in 591 of 798 career PGA Tour starts, winning nine times. He turned pro in 1976 and made it to the PGA Tour in 1978, competing through 2004 before making a transition to PGA Tour Champions, where he won 18 times.

Haas has top-four finishes in three of the four men's professional majors as well.

Haas may have made 798 starts, but he doesn't have the PGA Tour record for the most career starts. That belongs to Mark Brooks, who has made 803 career PGA Tour starts.

The player who has made the second-highest number of PGA Tour cuts is Davis Love III, who has made 569 cuts in 775 career PGA Tour starts, which is currently fourth on the all-time starts list.