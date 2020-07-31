What’s the European Tour record for the most events played by a player in a career?

European Tour players can compete for decades, playing professional golf tournaments all around the world from as early as their late teens all the way into their late 50s or even early 60s.

For some players, a decades-long career also means playing a wide variety of golf tournaments because they love the grind, the competition and the game.

A select few players, though, have parlayed their talent into an eye-popping number of starts.

The European Tour record for the most starts made in a career is 707, which belongs to Miguel Angel Jimemez. The Mechanic set the mark in the 2020 Hero Open, played in England as part of the UK Swing. The Spaniard joined the European Tour in 1988 and has been a stud since, notching 21 total European Tour wins, which is in the top 10 all time.

All told, Jimenez has made 533 cuts in those 707 starts, which is an incredible percentage.

He has also done tremendously well on PGA Tour Champions, winning nine times.

The player who has made the second-highest number of European Tour starts is Sam Torrance, with the Scot setting the original mark of 706 starts in 2010.