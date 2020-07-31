2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational Friday: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel, stream on Golf Channel

The 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational second round is being played on Friday, with 78 players looking to finish the first half of the four-round tournament that's the final World Golf Championships event of the year.

The second round of the 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational is set to begin from TPC Memphis at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Friday in the United States.

Golf Channel will broadcast the start of the coverage from 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, running until 3 p.m. The players competing are going off in threesomes off the first and 10th tees.

Players were sent out early with the threat of rain potentially holding up play.

GolfChannel.com will carry coverage of the second round with an online stream from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. When Golf Channel's coverage of the LPGA and PGA Tour Champions concludes at 1:30 p.m., they'll pick up the remainder of the live coverage window until approximately 3 p.m. From there, they'll show a replay of the round.

PGA Tour fans can also stream coverage on PGA Tour Live, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. They will show featured groups in the morning from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and featured holes throughout the TV coverage window of 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.