The 2020 Barracuda Championship purse is set for $3.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $640,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Barracuda Championship field is headed by Ryan Moore, Will Gordon, Brendan Steele and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field is an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with there being two Monday qualifiers (down from the normal four).

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood course in Truckee, Calif.

This is the 20th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the ninth event since March.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2020 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2020 Barracuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout