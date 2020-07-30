The 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational purse is set for $10.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,820,000 -- less than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and more of the world's best players.

The 78-player field is an invitational, co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour schedule, with no Monday qualifiers.

No cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

This is the 19th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the seventh event since March.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 76 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2021 Masters, the PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout