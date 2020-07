On the season premiere of Play It Where It Lies, Jon Wiener and Hank Wiener react to the golf news and topics of the last week, as well preview the upcoming week in golf with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, the LPGA's Drive On Championship and more. Also, they offer takes on Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau and Charl Schwartzel's straw hat game.

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV!