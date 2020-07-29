2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS Sports

The 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks the eighth event in the return of the PGA Tour after a three-month hiatus, with the Tour playing the second of two WGC events this year at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

There will be four days of this tournament, without a cut after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Tennessee host club.

A world-class field including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed, who all seek to win in the PGA Tour's return.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 2-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel has early round coverage, but CBS picks up at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV times and schedule.

2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern