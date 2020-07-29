2020 PGA Championship streaming: How to watch online through ESPN Plus, CBS Sports apps

The 2020 PGA Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, taking on TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif. With online streams from ESPN and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 PGA Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as ESPN has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from TPC Harding Park.

There will be 156 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the return of major championship golf.

The first two days of the event will air live on ESPN, with ESPN airing six hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with ESPN airing early weekend round coverage.

ESPN (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app for various mobile platforms.

Extra early round coverage for all four days is available for this event through ESPN+, which can be purchased through ESPN. ESPN+ will be the future home for PGA Tour Live in 2022 and currently airs Featured Holes coverage of PGA Tour Live events.

CBS Sports' Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on CBSSports.com.

2020 PGA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Aug. 6

ESPN+ broadcast: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

ESPN broadcast: 4-10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7

ESPN+ broadcast: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

ESPN broadcast: 4-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

ESPN+ broadcast: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ESPN broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 4-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9