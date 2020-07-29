2020 Barracuda Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2020 Barracuda Championship marks the ninth event in the return of the PGA Tour after a three-month hiatus, with the Tour playing an opposite-field event at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

The Barracuda Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes.

A field including Ryan Moore, Brendan Steele and Maverick McNealy all seek to win in the PGA Tour's return.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be nearly three hours from 7-9:30 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel has coverage at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Barracuda Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Barracuda Championship TV times and schedule.

2020 Barracuda Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern