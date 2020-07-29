2020 Barracuda Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2020 Barracuda Championship features a field with some of the best golfers, including Ryan Moore, Brendan Steele and Denny McCarthy, on the planet taking on Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 Barracuda Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

There will be 132 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's return after a three-month layoff.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing nearly three hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2020 Barracuda Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2