2020 Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruixin Liu, who won in the Symetra Tour's restart at Battle Creek Country Club in Battle Creek, Mich.

Liu won the 54-hole event by two shots over Bailey Tardy, finishing on 13-under 203. Janie Jackson, who won the lone Symetra Tour event before the season was suspended, finished in solo third place.

Kim Kaufman and Gabrielle Shipley finished tied for fourth place on 9-under total.

Liu won the $26,250 winner's share of the $175,000 purse.

Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship recap notes

A total of 73 players made the cut on 2-over or better. There is no secondary cut on the Symetra Tour.

The Symetra Tour is back in action Aug. 14-16 with the Founders Tribute at Longbow in Mesa, Ariz.

2020 Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

