2020 Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Symetra Tour

07/27/2020 at 10:08 am
The 2020 Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruixin Liu, who won in the Symetra Tour's restart at Battle Creek Country Club in Battle Creek, Mich.

Liu won the 54-hole event by two shots over Bailey Tardy, finishing on 13-under 203. Janie Jackson, who won the lone Symetra Tour event before the season was suspended, finished in solo third place.

Kim Kaufman and Gabrielle Shipley finished tied for fourth place on 9-under total.

Liu won the $26,250 winner's share of the $175,000 purse.

Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship recap notes

A total of 73 players made the cut on 2-over or better. There is no secondary cut on the Symetra Tour.

The Symetra Tour is back in action Aug. 14-16 with the Founders Tribute at Longbow in Mesa, Ariz.

2020 Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Ruixin Liu -13 66 66 71 203 $26,250
2 Bailey Tardy -11 72 67 66 205 $16,392
3 Janie Jackson -10 69 69 68 206 $11,932
T4 Kim Kaufman -9 69 70 68 207 $8,375
T4 Gabrielle Shipley -9 66 69 72 207 $8,375
T6 Paula Reto -8 72 69 67 208 $5,663
T6 Ji Eun Baik -8 66 70 72 208 $5,663
8 Lauren Stephenson -7 67 71 71 209 $4,552
T9 Dewi Weber -6 71 69 70 210 $3,929
T9 Laetitia Beck -6 67 71 72 210 $3,929
T11 Sophia Schubert -4 73 71 68 212 $2,926
T11 Samantha Troyanovich -4 72 72 68 212 $2,926
T11 Sierra Brooks -4 72 70 70 212 $2,926
T11 Ana Ruiz Laphond -4 70 71 71 212 $2,926
T11 Haylee Harford -4 68 73 71 212 $2,926
T11 Maddie Szeryk -4 69 71 72 212 $2,926
T11 Marissa Steen -4 67 72 73 212 $2,926
T18 Kristin Coleman -3 72 72 69 213 $2,163
T18 Nicole Sakamoto -3 69 75 69 213 $2,163
T18 Malene Krolboll Hansen -3 73 67 73 213 $2,163
T18 Maia Schechter -3 68 72 73 213 $2,163
T18 Isi Gabsa -3 71 68 74 213 $2,163
T18 Samantha Wagner -3 70 68 75 213 $2,163
T24 Michaela Finn -2 72 73 69 214 $1,817
T24 Sierra Sims -2 72 72 70 214 $1,817
T24 Amanda Doherty -2 70 74 70 214 $1,817
T24 Sarah Burnham -2 71 71 72 214 $1,817
T28 Sophia Popov -1 73 73 69 215 $1,443
T28 Lee Lopez -1 74 70 71 215 $1,443
T28 Britney Yada -1 73 71 71 215 $1,443
T28 Ana Belac -1 69 74 72 215 $1,443
T28 Greta Voelker -1 68 75 72 215 $1,443
T28 Lakareber Abe -1 73 69 73 215 $1,443
T28 Maddie McCrary -1 72 70 73 215 $1,443
T28 Rachel Rohanna -1 71 70 74 215 $1,443
T28 Sarah Hoffman -1 71 70 74 215 $1,443
T37 Audra Kepler E 74 72 70 216 $1,116
T37 Lindsey McCurdy E 74 72 70 216 $1,116
T37 Jessica Porvasnik E 73 72 71 216 $1,116
T37 Alejandra Llaneza E 69 75 72 216 $1,116
T37 Laura Restrepo E 69 74 73 216 $1,116
T42 Roberta Liti 1 72 74 71 217 $896
T42 Anna Redding 1 74 71 72 217 $896
T42 Amy Lee 1 72 73 72 217 $896
T42 Hexi Yuan 1 71 74 72 217 $896
T42 Julienne Soo 1 73 71 73 217 $896
T42 Lori Beth Adams 1 70 74 73 217 $896
T42 Stephanie Na 1 70 72 75 217 $896
T42 Csicsi Rozsa 1 70 71 76 217 $896
T50 Allison Emrey 2 77 69 72 218 $710
T50 Julie Houston 2 73 73 72 218 $710
T50 Emilee Hoffman 2 72 74 72 218 $710
T50 Alexa Pano (a) 2 71 75 72 218 $0
T50 Allie White 2 74 71 73 218 $710
T50 Clariss Guce 2 73 72 73 218 $710
T50 Emily Rymer 2 73 71 74 218 $710
T50 Matilda Castren 2 72 71 75 218 $710
T50 Regina Plasencia 2 70 73 75 218 $710
T59 Janet Mao 3 75 71 73 219 $606
T59 Youngin Chun 3 70 75 74 219 $606
T59 TJ Kliebphipat 3 69 76 74 219 $606
T59 Jenny Coleman 3 72 72 75 219 $606
T63 Julie Aime 4 74 72 74 220 $568
T63 Brittany Benvenuto 4 73 72 75 220 $568
T63 Holly Clyburn 4 74 70 76 220 $568
T66 Sophie Hausmann 5 72 74 75 221 $546
T66 Elizabeth Prior 5 72 72 77 221 $546
T68 Brittany Marchand 6 74 71 77 222 $528
T68 Veronica Felibert 6 72 69 81 222 $528
70 Sarah Joy Shipley (a) 7 75 71 77 223 $0
71 Sandra Angulo Minarro 8 72 73 79 224 $515
72 Alazne Urizar Zapata 9 73 73 79 225 $506
73 Gabby Lemieux 15 73 73 85 231 $501
