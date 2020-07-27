2020 Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruixin Liu, who won in the Symetra Tour's restart at Battle Creek Country Club in Battle Creek, Mich.
Liu won the 54-hole event by two shots over Bailey Tardy, finishing on 13-under 203. Janie Jackson, who won the lone Symetra Tour event before the season was suspended, finished in solo third place.
Kim Kaufman and Gabrielle Shipley finished tied for fourth place on 9-under total.
Liu won the $26,250 winner's share of the $175,000 purse.
Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship recap notes
A total of 73 players made the cut on 2-over or better. There is no secondary cut on the Symetra Tour.
The Symetra Tour is back in action Aug. 14-16 with the Founders Tribute at Longbow in Mesa, Ariz.
2020 Firefighters Casino Hotel Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ruixin Liu
|-13
|66
|66
|71
|203
|$26,250
|2
|Bailey Tardy
|-11
|72
|67
|66
|205
|$16,392
|3
|Janie Jackson
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|206
|$11,932
|T4
|Kim Kaufman
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|207
|$8,375
|T4
|Gabrielle Shipley
|-9
|66
|69
|72
|207
|$8,375
|T6
|Paula Reto
|-8
|72
|69
|67
|208
|$5,663
|T6
|Ji Eun Baik
|-8
|66
|70
|72
|208
|$5,663
|8
|Lauren Stephenson
|-7
|67
|71
|71
|209
|$4,552
|T9
|Dewi Weber
|-6
|71
|69
|70
|210
|$3,929
|T9
|Laetitia Beck
|-6
|67
|71
|72
|210
|$3,929
|T11
|Sophia Schubert
|-4
|73
|71
|68
|212
|$2,926
|T11
|Samantha Troyanovich
|-4
|72
|72
|68
|212
|$2,926
|T11
|Sierra Brooks
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$2,926
|T11
|Ana Ruiz Laphond
|-4
|70
|71
|71
|212
|$2,926
|T11
|Haylee Harford
|-4
|68
|73
|71
|212
|$2,926
|T11
|Maddie Szeryk
|-4
|69
|71
|72
|212
|$2,926
|T11
|Marissa Steen
|-4
|67
|72
|73
|212
|$2,926
|T18
|Kristin Coleman
|-3
|72
|72
|69
|213
|$2,163
|T18
|Nicole Sakamoto
|-3
|69
|75
|69
|213
|$2,163
|T18
|Malene Krolboll Hansen
|-3
|73
|67
|73
|213
|$2,163
|T18
|Maia Schechter
|-3
|68
|72
|73
|213
|$2,163
|T18
|Isi Gabsa
|-3
|71
|68
|74
|213
|$2,163
|T18
|Samantha Wagner
|-3
|70
|68
|75
|213
|$2,163
|T24
|Michaela Finn
|-2
|72
|73
|69
|214
|$1,817
|T24
|Sierra Sims
|-2
|72
|72
|70
|214
|$1,817
|T24
|Amanda Doherty
|-2
|70
|74
|70
|214
|$1,817
|T24
|Sarah Burnham
|-2
|71
|71
|72
|214
|$1,817
|T28
|Sophia Popov
|-1
|73
|73
|69
|215
|$1,443
|T28
|Lee Lopez
|-1
|74
|70
|71
|215
|$1,443
|T28
|Britney Yada
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|215
|$1,443
|T28
|Ana Belac
|-1
|69
|74
|72
|215
|$1,443
|T28
|Greta Voelker
|-1
|68
|75
|72
|215
|$1,443
|T28
|Lakareber Abe
|-1
|73
|69
|73
|215
|$1,443
|T28
|Maddie McCrary
|-1
|72
|70
|73
|215
|$1,443
|T28
|Rachel Rohanna
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|215
|$1,443
|T28
|Sarah Hoffman
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|215
|$1,443
|T37
|Audra Kepler
|E
|74
|72
|70
|216
|$1,116
|T37
|Lindsey McCurdy
|E
|74
|72
|70
|216
|$1,116
|T37
|Jessica Porvasnik
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$1,116
|T37
|Alejandra Llaneza
|E
|69
|75
|72
|216
|$1,116
|T37
|Laura Restrepo
|E
|69
|74
|73
|216
|$1,116
|T42
|Roberta Liti
|1
|72
|74
|71
|217
|$896
|T42
|Anna Redding
|1
|74
|71
|72
|217
|$896
|T42
|Amy Lee
|1
|72
|73
|72
|217
|$896
|T42
|Hexi Yuan
|1
|71
|74
|72
|217
|$896
|T42
|Julienne Soo
|1
|73
|71
|73
|217
|$896
|T42
|Lori Beth Adams
|1
|70
|74
|73
|217
|$896
|T42
|Stephanie Na
|1
|70
|72
|75
|217
|$896
|T42
|Csicsi Rozsa
|1
|70
|71
|76
|217
|$896
|T50
|Allison Emrey
|2
|77
|69
|72
|218
|$710
|T50
|Julie Houston
|2
|73
|73
|72
|218
|$710
|T50
|Emilee Hoffman
|2
|72
|74
|72
|218
|$710
|T50
|Alexa Pano (a)
|2
|71
|75
|72
|218
|$0
|T50
|Allie White
|2
|74
|71
|73
|218
|$710
|T50
|Clariss Guce
|2
|73
|72
|73
|218
|$710
|T50
|Emily Rymer
|2
|73
|71
|74
|218
|$710
|T50
|Matilda Castren
|2
|72
|71
|75
|218
|$710
|T50
|Regina Plasencia
|2
|70
|73
|75
|218
|$710
|T59
|Janet Mao
|3
|75
|71
|73
|219
|$606
|T59
|Youngin Chun
|3
|70
|75
|74
|219
|$606
|T59
|TJ Kliebphipat
|3
|69
|76
|74
|219
|$606
|T59
|Jenny Coleman
|3
|72
|72
|75
|219
|$606
|T63
|Julie Aime
|4
|74
|72
|74
|220
|$568
|T63
|Brittany Benvenuto
|4
|73
|72
|75
|220
|$568
|T63
|Holly Clyburn
|4
|74
|70
|76
|220
|$568
|T66
|Sophie Hausmann
|5
|72
|74
|75
|221
|$546
|T66
|Elizabeth Prior
|5
|72
|72
|77
|221
|$546
|T68
|Brittany Marchand
|6
|74
|71
|77
|222
|$528
|T68
|Veronica Felibert
|6
|72
|69
|81
|222
|$528
|70
|Sarah Joy Shipley (a)
|7
|75
|71
|77
|223
|$0
|71
|Sandra Angulo Minarro
|8
|72
|73
|79
|224
|$515
|72
|Alazne Urizar Zapata
|9
|73
|73
|79
|225
|$506
|73
|Gabby Lemieux
|15
|73
|73
|85
|231
|$501