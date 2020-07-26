2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods is not playing this week.
This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this being the eighth event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The tournament is being played a few weeks later than its debut date last year, the first year for the event.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $10.5 million purse, with 45 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Adam Hadwin
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Kevin Streelman
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
Top 50 players in 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Rory McIlroy
- 3. Justin Thomas
- 4. Webb Simpson
- 5. Dustin Johnson
- 6. Brooks Koepka
- 7. Bryson DeChambeau
- 8. Patrick Reed
- 10. Patrick Cantlay
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Collin Morikawa
- 13. Tommy Fleetwood
- 14. Tyrrell Hatton
- 16. Tony Finau
- 18. Marc Leishman
- 19. Gary Woodland
- 20. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 21. Matt Kuchar
- 22. Abraham Ancer
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 24. Hideki Matsuyama
- 25. Louis Oosthuizen
- 26. Shane Lowry
- 27. Paul Casey
- 28. Daniel Berger
- 29. Bernd Wiesberger
- 30. Kevin Na
- 31. Viktor Hovland
- 32. Rickie Fowler
- 34. Henrik Stenson
- 35. Danny Willett
- 37. Kevin Kisner
- 38. Billy Horschel
- 39. Sergio Garcia
- 40. Ryan Palmer
- 41. Matt Wallace
- 42. Chez Reavie
- 43. Jason Day
- 44. Erik van Rooyen
- 45. Kevin Streelman
- 46. Victor Perez
- 47. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 48. Cameron Smith
- 49. Jazz Janewattananond
- 50. Shugo Imahira