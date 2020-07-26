2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

07/26/2020 at 10:14 pm
The 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max McGreevy, who picked up a big win in the Korn Ferry Tour event at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Mo.

McGreevy won the 72-hole tournament by a shot over Jose de Jesus Rodgriguez, posting 21-under 267 on the back of a final round of 8-under 64 that shot him up the leaderboard.

Chad Ramey finished alone in third in the normally scheduled event, two shots behind McGreevy.

McGreevy won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.

Price Cutter Charity Championship recap notes

McGreevy earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.

A total of 69 players made the cut on 4-under 140 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb.

2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Max McGreevy -21 64 68 71 64 267 $117,000
2 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -20 66 69 66 67 268 $58,500
3 Chad Ramey -19 68 67 67 67 269 $39,000
4 Daniel Sutton -18 66 67 68 69 270 $29,250
T5 Austen Truslow -17 69 70 67 65 271 $21,775
T5 Anders Albertson -17 72 63 69 67 271 $21,775
T5 Taylor Moore -17 66 71 67 67 271 $21,775
T5 Daniel McCarthy -17 66 66 70 69 271 $21,775
T9 Dylan Wu -16 68 70 71 63 272 $15,490
T9 Jonathan Randolph -16 67 72 67 66 272 $15,490
T9 Michael Arnaud -16 66 65 70 71 272 $15,490
T9 Davis McGreevy -16 67 70 65 70 272 $15,490
T9 Brandon Wu -16 67 63 68 74 272 $15,490
T14 Will Zalatoris -15 67 71 67 68 273 $11,700
T14 Billy Kennerly -15 67 69 68 69 273 $11,700
T14 Zecheng Dou -15 68 67 68 70 273 $11,700
T17 Gregory Yates -14 70 68 69 67 274 $9,425
T17 Adam Svensson -14 67 70 68 69 274 $9,425
T17 Paul D. Haley -14 69 70 73 62 274 $9,425
T17 Brandon Harkins -14 71 65 66 72 274 $9,425
T21 Martin Piller -13 66 70 71 68 275 $6,447
T21 Robby Ormand -13 71 68 68 68 275 $6,447
T21 Steve Marino -13 69 70 70 66 275 $6,447
T21 Kyle Reifers -13 69 71 66 69 275 $6,447
T21 John Somers -13 71 69 70 65 275 $6,447
T21 Andy Pope -13 69 66 70 70 275 $6,447
T21 Jamie Arnold -13 65 70 68 72 275 $6,447
T28 Braden Thornberry -12 67 71 69 69 276 $4,566
T28 Sean Kelly -12 70 69 68 69 276 $4,566
T28 Dawie van der Walt -12 70 70 70 66 276 $4,566
T28 David Kocher -12 67 69 69 71 276 $4,566
T28 Rico Hoey -12 71 69 70 66 276 $4,566
T28 Rick Lamb -12 64 69 71 72 276 $4,566
T34 Augusto Nunez -11 70 70 66 71 277 $3,868
T34 Nick Voke -11 71 68 71 67 277 $3,868
T34 Tyrone Van Aswegen -11 71 69 70 67 277 $3,868
T34 Nicholas Lindheim -11 71 69 71 66 277 $3,868
T38 Will Cannon -10 71 67 70 70 278 $3,326
T38 Sebastian Vazquez -10 65 70 72 71 278 $3,326
T38 Rodrigo Lee -10 67 68 72 71 278 $3,326
T38 Matthew Campbell -10 66 71 72 69 278 $3,326
T38 Daniel Miernicki -10 70 65 71 72 278 $3,326
T38 Dawson Armstrong -10 66 68 71 73 278 $3,326
T44 Curtis Thompson -9 71 67 71 70 279 $2,998
T44 Yuwa Kosaihira -9 67 69 72 71 279 $2,998
T44 Matt Gilchrest -9 71 68 71 69 279 $2,998
T44 Chris Thompson -9 69 70 74 66 279 $2,998
T48 Charlie Saxon -8 68 70 70 72 280 $2,806
T48 Oscar Fraustro -8 67 68 72 73 280 $2,806
T48 Chandler Phillips -8 72 68 69 71 280 $2,806
T48 Kent Bulle -8 67 71 67 75 280 $2,806
T48 Callum Tarren -8 68 71 73 68 280 $2,806
T48 Carl Yuan -8 73 67 73 67 280 $2,806
T48 Brian Campbell -8 73 65 76 66 280 $2,806
T55 Tag Ridings -7 72 66 72 71 281 $2,724
T55 Andres Gonzales -7 70 70 73 68 281 $2,724
T57 Nick Hardy -6 72 67 71 72 282 $2,691
T57 Byron Meth -6 73 67 77 65 282 $2,691
T57 Blake Trimble -6 73 67 74 68 282 $2,691
T60 Conrad Shindler -5 68 70 70 75 283 $2,632
T60 Cyril Bouniol -5 70 68 71 74 283 $2,632
T60 Luke Kwon -5 70 66 74 73 283 $2,632
T60 Evan Harmeling -5 68 72 71 72 283 $2,632
T60 Ryan Siegler -5 72 68 71 72 283 $2,632
T60 Andre Metzger -5 71 68 75 69 283 $2,632
66 Eric Cole -4 69 70 72 73 284 $2,587
67 Steven Alker -3 73 67 73 72 285 $2,574
68 Stuart Macdonald -2 71 69 75 71 286 $2,561
69 James Nicholas 1 67 72 72 78 289 $2,548

