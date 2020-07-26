2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max McGreevy, who picked up a big win in the Korn Ferry Tour event at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Mo.

McGreevy won the 72-hole tournament by a shot over Jose de Jesus Rodgriguez, posting 21-under 267 on the back of a final round of 8-under 64 that shot him up the leaderboard.

Chad Ramey finished alone in third in the normally scheduled event, two shots behind McGreevy.

McGreevy won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.

Price Cutter Charity Championship recap notes

McGreevy earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.

A total of 69 players made the cut on 4-under 140 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb.

2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

