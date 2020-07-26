2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max McGreevy, who picked up a big win in the Korn Ferry Tour event at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Mo.
McGreevy won the 72-hole tournament by a shot over Jose de Jesus Rodgriguez, posting 21-under 267 on the back of a final round of 8-under 64 that shot him up the leaderboard.
Chad Ramey finished alone in third in the normally scheduled event, two shots behind McGreevy.
McGreevy won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.
Price Cutter Charity Championship recap notes
McGreevy earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.
A total of 69 players made the cut on 4-under 140 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.
The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb.
2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Max McGreevy
|-21
|64
|68
|71
|64
|267
|$117,000
|2
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|-20
|66
|69
|66
|67
|268
|$58,500
|3
|Chad Ramey
|-19
|68
|67
|67
|67
|269
|$39,000
|4
|Daniel Sutton
|-18
|66
|67
|68
|69
|270
|$29,250
|T5
|Austen Truslow
|-17
|69
|70
|67
|65
|271
|$21,775
|T5
|Anders Albertson
|-17
|72
|63
|69
|67
|271
|$21,775
|T5
|Taylor Moore
|-17
|66
|71
|67
|67
|271
|$21,775
|T5
|Daniel McCarthy
|-17
|66
|66
|70
|69
|271
|$21,775
|T9
|Dylan Wu
|-16
|68
|70
|71
|63
|272
|$15,490
|T9
|Jonathan Randolph
|-16
|67
|72
|67
|66
|272
|$15,490
|T9
|Michael Arnaud
|-16
|66
|65
|70
|71
|272
|$15,490
|T9
|Davis McGreevy
|-16
|67
|70
|65
|70
|272
|$15,490
|T9
|Brandon Wu
|-16
|67
|63
|68
|74
|272
|$15,490
|T14
|Will Zalatoris
|-15
|67
|71
|67
|68
|273
|$11,700
|T14
|Billy Kennerly
|-15
|67
|69
|68
|69
|273
|$11,700
|T14
|Zecheng Dou
|-15
|68
|67
|68
|70
|273
|$11,700
|T17
|Gregory Yates
|-14
|70
|68
|69
|67
|274
|$9,425
|T17
|Adam Svensson
|-14
|67
|70
|68
|69
|274
|$9,425
|T17
|Paul D. Haley
|-14
|69
|70
|73
|62
|274
|$9,425
|T17
|Brandon Harkins
|-14
|71
|65
|66
|72
|274
|$9,425
|T21
|Martin Piller
|-13
|66
|70
|71
|68
|275
|$6,447
|T21
|Robby Ormand
|-13
|71
|68
|68
|68
|275
|$6,447
|T21
|Steve Marino
|-13
|69
|70
|70
|66
|275
|$6,447
|T21
|Kyle Reifers
|-13
|69
|71
|66
|69
|275
|$6,447
|T21
|John Somers
|-13
|71
|69
|70
|65
|275
|$6,447
|T21
|Andy Pope
|-13
|69
|66
|70
|70
|275
|$6,447
|T21
|Jamie Arnold
|-13
|65
|70
|68
|72
|275
|$6,447
|T28
|Braden Thornberry
|-12
|67
|71
|69
|69
|276
|$4,566
|T28
|Sean Kelly
|-12
|70
|69
|68
|69
|276
|$4,566
|T28
|Dawie van der Walt
|-12
|70
|70
|70
|66
|276
|$4,566
|T28
|David Kocher
|-12
|67
|69
|69
|71
|276
|$4,566
|T28
|Rico Hoey
|-12
|71
|69
|70
|66
|276
|$4,566
|T28
|Rick Lamb
|-12
|64
|69
|71
|72
|276
|$4,566
|T34
|Augusto Nunez
|-11
|70
|70
|66
|71
|277
|$3,868
|T34
|Nick Voke
|-11
|71
|68
|71
|67
|277
|$3,868
|T34
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|-11
|71
|69
|70
|67
|277
|$3,868
|T34
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-11
|71
|69
|71
|66
|277
|$3,868
|T38
|Will Cannon
|-10
|71
|67
|70
|70
|278
|$3,326
|T38
|Sebastian Vazquez
|-10
|65
|70
|72
|71
|278
|$3,326
|T38
|Rodrigo Lee
|-10
|67
|68
|72
|71
|278
|$3,326
|T38
|Matthew Campbell
|-10
|66
|71
|72
|69
|278
|$3,326
|T38
|Daniel Miernicki
|-10
|70
|65
|71
|72
|278
|$3,326
|T38
|Dawson Armstrong
|-10
|66
|68
|71
|73
|278
|$3,326
|T44
|Curtis Thompson
|-9
|71
|67
|71
|70
|279
|$2,998
|T44
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|-9
|67
|69
|72
|71
|279
|$2,998
|T44
|Matt Gilchrest
|-9
|71
|68
|71
|69
|279
|$2,998
|T44
|Chris Thompson
|-9
|69
|70
|74
|66
|279
|$2,998
|T48
|Charlie Saxon
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|$2,806
|T48
|Oscar Fraustro
|-8
|67
|68
|72
|73
|280
|$2,806
|T48
|Chandler Phillips
|-8
|72
|68
|69
|71
|280
|$2,806
|T48
|Kent Bulle
|-8
|67
|71
|67
|75
|280
|$2,806
|T48
|Callum Tarren
|-8
|68
|71
|73
|68
|280
|$2,806
|T48
|Carl Yuan
|-8
|73
|67
|73
|67
|280
|$2,806
|T48
|Brian Campbell
|-8
|73
|65
|76
|66
|280
|$2,806
|T55
|Tag Ridings
|-7
|72
|66
|72
|71
|281
|$2,724
|T55
|Andres Gonzales
|-7
|70
|70
|73
|68
|281
|$2,724
|T57
|Nick Hardy
|-6
|72
|67
|71
|72
|282
|$2,691
|T57
|Byron Meth
|-6
|73
|67
|77
|65
|282
|$2,691
|T57
|Blake Trimble
|-6
|73
|67
|74
|68
|282
|$2,691
|T60
|Conrad Shindler
|-5
|68
|70
|70
|75
|283
|$2,632
|T60
|Cyril Bouniol
|-5
|70
|68
|71
|74
|283
|$2,632
|T60
|Luke Kwon
|-5
|70
|66
|74
|73
|283
|$2,632
|T60
|Evan Harmeling
|-5
|68
|72
|71
|72
|283
|$2,632
|T60
|Ryan Siegler
|-5
|72
|68
|71
|72
|283
|$2,632
|T60
|Andre Metzger
|-5
|71
|68
|75
|69
|283
|$2,632
|66
|Eric Cole
|-4
|69
|70
|72
|73
|284
|$2,587
|67
|Steven Alker
|-3
|73
|67
|73
|72
|285
|$2,574
|68
|Stuart Macdonald
|-2
|71
|69
|75
|71
|286
|$2,561
|69
|James Nicholas
|1
|67
|72
|72
|78
|289
|$2,548