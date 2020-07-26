2020 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Renato Paratore, who turned in a dominant performance at Close House Golf Clb in England.

Paratore shot a final-round 69 to cruise to a three-shot win over Rasmus Højgaard, never particularly challenged on the final day of the first originally scheduled European Tour event to be played in the restart.

Justin Harding finished alone in third. On the other side of the draw, host Lee Westwood finished 70th out of 70 players to make the cut.

Paratore won the €196,690 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.

Austrian Open recap notes

Paratore earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 335 Race to Dubai points that will get him much closer to earning a spot in the final two European Tour events of the year.

A total of 70 players made the cut on 1-under 141 or better.

The European Tour is back in action next week, kicking off the UK Swing with the Hero Open at Marriott Forest of Arden in England.

2020 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

