2020 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Renato Paratore, who turned in a dominant performance at Close House Golf Clb in England.

Paratore shot a final-round 69 to cruise to a three-shot win over Rasmus Højgaard, never particularly challenged on the final day of the first originally scheduled European Tour event to be played in the restart.

Justin Harding finished alone in third. On the other side of the draw, host Lee Westwood finished 70th out of 70 players to make the cut.

Paratore won the €196,690 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.

Austrian Open recap notes

Paratore earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 335 Race to Dubai points that will get him much closer to earning a spot in the final two European Tour events of the year.

A total of 70 players made the cut on 1-under 141 or better.

The European Tour is back in action next week, kicking off the UK Swing with the Hero Open at Marriott Forest of Arden in England.

2020 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Renato Paratore -18 65 66 66 69 266 €196,690
2 Rasmus Højgaard -15 66 67 66 70 269 €127,270
3 Justin Harding -14 69 63 66 72 270 €72,891
T4 Robert Rock -13 69 66 67 69 271 €49,133.93
T4 Andy Sullivan -13 68 69 67 67 271 €49,133.93
T4 Dale Whitnell -13 68 64 68 71 271 €49,133.93
7 Oliver Fisher -12 65 69 70 68 272 €34,710
T8 Jonathan Caldwell -11 67 69 67 70 273 €27,420.90
T8 Ryan Fox -11 67 67 71 68 273 €27,420.90
T10 Jens Fahrbring -10 68 69 68 69 274 €20,739.22
T10 Sam Horsfield -10 70 70 61 73 274 €20,739.22
T10 Graeme Storm -10 71 69 67 67 274 €20,739.22
T10 Ben Stow -10 67 68 68 71 274 €20,739.22
T14 Ashley Chesters -9 67 66 68 74 275 €17,007.90
T14 David Horsey -9 70 69 68 68 275 €17,007.90
T14 Jeff Winther -9 70 67 72 66 275 €17,007.90
T17 Matthew Jordan -8 68 68 69 71 276 €14,693.90
T17 Jack Singh Brar -8 67 70 72 67 276 €14,693.90
T17 Clément Sordet -8 69 67 71 69 276 €14,693.90
T17 Johannes Veerman -8 69 71 67 69 276 €14,693.90
T21 Pablo Larrazábal -7 67 71 69 70 277 €12,727
T21 Adrian Meronk -7 69 68 66 74 277 €12,727
T21 Aaron Rai -7 69 70 66 72 277 €12,727
T21 Robin Roussel -7 69 68 69 71 277 €12,727
T21 Jack Senior -7 71 70 63 73 277 €12,727
T26 Calum Hill -6 67 66 72 73 278 €11,338.60
T26 Rikard Karlberg -6 69 70 66 73 278 €11,338.60
T26 Matthieu Pavon -6 71 69 70 68 278 €11,338.60
T29 Laurie Canter -5 70 68 69 72 279 €9,776.65
T29 Nacho Elvira -5 71 68 70 70 279 €9,776.65
T29 Daan Huizing -5 73 67 71 68 279 €9,776.65
T29 Mikko Korhonen -5 71 69 70 69 279 €9,776.65
T29 Jason Scrivener -5 70 69 71 69 279 €9,776.65
T29 Toby Tree -5 69 67 74 69 279 €9,776.65
T35 Adrian Otaegui -4 73 65 68 74 280 €8,253.27
T35 Jordan Smith -4 69 69 67 75 280 €8,253.27
T35 Matthew Southgate -4 70 70 70 70 280 €8,253.27
T38 Richard Bland -3 69 70 66 76 281 €6,826.30
T38 Paul Dunne -3 71 70 69 71 281 €6,826.30
T38 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -3 72 69 69 71 281 €6,826.30
T38 Grégory Havret -3 70 68 69 74 281 €6,826.30
T38 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -3 68 71 68 74 281 €6,826.30
T38 Marcus Kinhult -3 69 69 74 69 281 €6,826.30
T38 David Law -3 64 69 76 72 281 €6,826.30
T38 Andrea Pavan -3 69 72 69 71 281 €6,826.30
T38 Richie Ramsay -3 69 71 70 71 281 €6,826.30
T47 Alexander Björk -2 68 72 69 73 282 €5,090.80
T47 Pedro Figueiredo -2 66 69 70 77 282 €5,090.80
T47 Joachim B Hansen -2 70 70 77 65 282 €5,090.80
T47 Scott Jamieson -2 70 69 68 75 282 €5,090.80
T47 Eddie Pepperell -2 67 69 69 77 282 €5,090.80
T47 Benjamin Poke -2 70 68 71 73 282 €5,090.80
T53 Aaron Cockerill -1 66 71 73 73 283 €3,834.63
T53 Dave Coupland -1 70 71 70 72 283 €3,834.63
T53 Romain Langasque -1 70 71 69 73 283 €3,834.63
T53 Niklas Lemke -1 70 70 69 74 283 €3,834.63
T53 Alvaro Quiros -1 69 69 71 74 283 €3,834.63
T53 Lee Slattery -1 66 74 74 69 283 €3,834.63
T53 Lars Van Meijel -1 69 68 69 77 283 €3,834.63
T60 Adri Arnaus 1 70 69 69 77 285 €3,123.90
T60 Sean Crocker 1 67 74 69 75 285 €3,123.90
T60 Guido Migliozzi 1 71 70 66 78 285 €3,123.90
T60 Antoine Rozner 1 72 67 71 75 285 €3,123.90
T60 Scott Vincent 1 69 72 68 76 285 €3,123.90
T65 Grant Forrest 2 70 71 71 74 286 €2,718.95
T65 Garrick Porteous 2 65 71 70 80 286 €2,718.95
67 Jake Mcleod 3 69 70 71 77 287 €2,545.40
68 Brandon Stone 5 71 70 79 69 289 €2,429.70
69 Haydn Porteous 6 71 69 70 80 290 €2,314
70 Lee Westwood 8 70 71 72 79 292 €2,198.30

