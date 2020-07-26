2020 Barracuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Barracuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.
The Barracuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Zac Blair, Lanto Griffin and Maverick McNealy.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this being the ninth event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The tournament is being played a few weeks later than its debut date last year, the first year for the event.
We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Barracuda Championship field
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Derek Bayley
- David Berganio, Jr.
- Zac Blair
- Ryan Blaum
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Chad Campbell
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Roberto Castro
- Bud Cauley
- Alex Cejka
- Greg Chalmers
- Daniel Chopra
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Chris Couch
- MJ Daffue
- Cameron Davis
- Brendon de Jonge
- Matt Every
- Carlos Franco
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Jason Gore
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fabián Gómez
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- Brandon Harkins
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Beau Hossler
- Freddie Jacobson
- Martin Kaymer
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Russell Knox
- Peter Kuest
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- David Lingmerth
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Parker McLachlin
- Maverick McNealy
- George McNeill
- John Merrick
- Troy Merritt
- Dylan Meyer
- Shaun Micheel
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Rob Oppenheim
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Seamus Power
- Ted Purdy
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- John Rollins
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Saunders
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Shawn Stefani
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Justin Suh
- Ben Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Sahith Theegala
- Michael Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Bo Van Pelt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Johnson Wagner
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Aaron Wise
Top 50 players in 2020 Barracuda Championship field
By rule, players who qualify for the WGC event played against an opposite event cannot compete in the opposite-field event. Thus, no top-50 players are in the field this week.