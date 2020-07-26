2020 Barracuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Barracuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.

The Barracuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Zac Blair, Lanto Griffin and Maverick McNealy.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this being the ninth event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The tournament is being played a few weeks later than its debut date last year, the first year for the event.

We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Barracuda Championship field

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Derek Bayley

David Berganio, Jr.

Zac Blair

Ryan Blaum

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Chad Campbell

Sebastian Cappelen

Roberto Castro

Bud Cauley

Alex Cejka

Greg Chalmers

Daniel Chopra

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Chris Couch

MJ Daffue

Cameron Davis

Brendon de Jonge

Matt Every

Carlos Franco

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Jason Gore

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Fabián Gómez

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

Brandon Harkins

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Freddie Jacobson

Martin Kaymer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Russell Knox

Peter Kuest

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

David Lingmerth

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Parker McLachlin

Maverick McNealy

George McNeill

John Merrick

Troy Merritt

Dylan Meyer

Shaun Micheel

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Rob Oppenheim

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Ted Potter, Jr.

Seamus Power

Ted Purdy

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

John Rollins

Sam Ryder

Sam Saunders

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Shawn Stefani

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Justin Suh

Ben Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Sahith Theegala

Michael Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Bo Van Pelt

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Johnson Wagner

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Tim Wilkinson

Aaron Wise

Top 50 players in 2020 Barracuda Championship field

By rule, players who qualify for the WGC event played against an opposite event cannot compete in the opposite-field event. Thus, no top-50 players are in the field this week.