2020 3M Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 3M Open purse is set for $6.6 million, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the 3M Open prize pool is at $1,188,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $719,400.

The 3M Open field is headed by Tony Finau, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and there was a 36-hole cut to players at 2-under 140 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, assuming they are a PGA Tour member. Non-PGA Tour members get the equivalent of non-member points that are tracked on a separate list and can help a player earn PGA Tour membership or special temporary status.

Additionally, there are 38 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a weaker field in the restart.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2020 PGA Championship.

