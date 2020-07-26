2020 3M Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Michael Thompson, who picked up a big PGA Tour win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Thompson closed with 4-under 67 on Sunday to earn a two-shot win over fellow Tour winner Adam Long, posting a total of 19-under 265. Needing a par at the last to secure the win, he made a punctuating birdie.

Behind Long, there was an insane nine-way tie for third place, including Tony Finau, Max Homa and Charl Schwartzel among those on 16-under total.

Thompson won the $1,118,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

3M Open recap notes

Thompson earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He also gained entry into the 2020 US Open, with modified qualifying criteria to account for a lack of qualifying events.

A total of 68 players made the cut on 2-under 140, with every player finishing the tournament.

The PGA Tour has two events next week, with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the Barracuda Championship.

2020 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details