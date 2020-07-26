2020 3M Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 3M Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

07/26/2020 at 10:09 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Michael Thompson, who picked up a big PGA Tour win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Thompson closed with 4-under 67 on Sunday to earn a two-shot win over fellow Tour winner Adam Long, posting a total of 19-under 265. Needing a par at the last to secure the win, he made a punctuating birdie.

Behind Long, there was an insane nine-way tie for third place, including Tony Finau, Max Homa and Charl Schwartzel among those on 16-under total.

Thompson won the $1,118,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

3M Open recap notes

Thompson earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He also gained entry into the 2020 US Open, with modified qualifying criteria to account for a lack of qualifying events.

A total of 68 players made the cut on 2-under 140, with every player finishing the tournament.

The PGA Tour has two events next week, with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the Barracuda Championship.

2020 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Michael Thompson -19 64 66 68 67 265 $1,188,000
2 Adam Long -17 68 72 63 64 267 $719,400
T3 Robby Shelton -16 68 68 68 64 268 $250,800
T3 Emiliano Grillo -16 71 68 64 65 268 $250,800
T3 Charles Howell III -16 71 65 67 65 268 $250,800
T3 Alexander Noren -16 67 69 66 66 268 $250,800
T3 Tony Finau -16 65 66 69 68 268 $250,800
T3 Cameron Tringale -16 69 70 63 66 268 $250,800
T3 Max Homa -16 65 72 64 67 268 $250,800
T3 Richy Werenski -16 63 67 68 70 268 $250,800
T3 Charl Schwartzel -16 66 68 66 68 268 $250,800
T12 Bo Hoag -14 65 73 69 63 270 $127,050
T12 Matthew Wolff -14 65 68 70 67 270 $127,050
T12 Xinjun Zhang -14 65 67 71 67 270 $127,050
T12 Cameron Davis -14 67 66 69 68 270 $127,050
T12 Ryan Moore -14 65 70 67 68 270 $127,050
T12 Nick Watney -14 65 69 68 68 270 $127,050
T18 Dylan Frittelli -13 68 67 70 66 271 $87,450
T18 Doug Ghim -13 70 68 67 66 271 $87,450
T18 Sepp Straka -13 70 67 71 63 271 $87,450
T18 Talor Gooch -13 66 65 72 68 271 $87,450
T18 Harris English -13 70 65 67 69 271 $87,450
T23 Pat Perez -12 70 69 66 67 272 $63,690
T23 Henrik Norlander -12 70 70 67 65 272 $63,690
T23 Aaron Baddeley -12 66 73 69 64 272 $63,690
T26 Brice Garnett -11 70 67 68 68 273 $48,180
T26 Bernd Wiesberger -11 73 66 66 68 273 $48,180
T26 Danny Lee -11 67 68 69 69 273 $48,180
T26 Hank Lebioda -11 69 70 65 69 273 $48,180
T26 Michael Gligic -11 72 68 68 65 273 $48,180
T26 Chase Koepka -11 70 68 72 63 273 $48,180
T32 Tom Lewis -10 68 71 67 68 274 $34,577
T32 Kyle Stanley -10 66 74 65 69 274 $34,577
T32 Jason Dufner -10 68 72 66 68 274 $34,577
T32 Matthias Schwab -10 70 67 68 69 274 $34,577
T32 Luke List -10 68 72 67 67 274 $34,577
T32 Sam Burns -10 70 69 69 66 274 $34,577
T32 Patrick Rodgers -10 66 68 70 70 274 $34,577
T32 Denny McCarthy -10 68 70 64 72 274 $34,577
T32 Rafael Cabrera Bello -10 71 69 70 64 274 $34,577
T41 Chris Kirk -9 66 71 69 69 275 $24,750
T41 Bronson Burgoon -9 66 70 70 69 275 $24,750
T41 Adam Schenk -9 67 69 72 67 275 $24,750
T41 Brian Harman -9 76 64 68 67 275 $24,750
T41 Chris Baker -9 68 72 69 66 275 $24,750
T46 Tom Hoge -8 69 67 70 70 276 $17,980
T46 Brandon Hagy -8 70 69 68 69 276 $17,980
T46 Stewart Cink -8 69 68 70 69 276 $17,980
T46 Si Woo Kim -8 71 65 68 72 276 $17,980
T46 Alex Cejka -8 70 70 68 68 276 $17,980
T46 Patton Kizzire -8 69 70 70 67 276 $17,980
T46 Michael Gellerman -8 70 70 70 66 276 $17,980
T53 Tim Wilkinson -7 70 69 67 71 277 $15,686
T53 Robert Garrigus -7 66 71 67 73 277 $15,686
T53 Arjun Atwal -7 73 67 71 66 277 $15,686
T56 Austin Cook -6 67 70 68 73 278 $15,312
T56 Josh Teater -6 70 70 69 69 278 $15,312
T58 Kramer Hickok -5 67 70 73 69 279 $14,982
T58 John Merrick -5 71 69 70 69 279 $14,982
T58 Bill Haas -5 70 69 72 68 279 $14,982
61 K.J. Choi -4 71 67 68 74 280 $14,718
T62 Scott Stallings -3 71 64 73 73 281 $14,520
T62 Peter Uihlein -3 70 69 72 70 281 $14,520
64 George McNeill 1 70 70 72 73 285 $14,322
65 Bo Van Pelt 2 66 68 76 76 286 $14,190
66 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 3 70 70 71 76 287 $14,058
67 Tommy Gainey 4 68 72 73 75 288 $13,926
68 Matt Every 11 70 70 75 80 295 $13,794

