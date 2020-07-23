PGA Tour Series China canceled for 2020

After delaying the start of its season for some five months, the PGA Tour and China Golf Association have canceled the 2020 PGA Tour Series China season.

With international travel proving difficult, particularly for Americans and those coming from other hot spots, and the global spread of COVID-19 continuing, the bodies decided it would be impossible to host events.

After holding the first of three Q-School events in January, the other two were suspended in February. Efforts to move the qualifying events away from China into parts of Southeast Asia proved impractical, making it impossible to create a priority list for the season.

“It’s a disappointment, but I know our players and fans understand—given the continuing evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic -- that the health and safety of everyone associated with the Series is of the utmost importance, and staging a TOUR based in China with players from five different continents is just not feasible at this time,” said Greg Carlson, PGA Tour Series China Executive Director.

“We have enjoyed five great years in China, and this was shaping up to be the most successful season in our history. We will continue to evaluate what is happening with the coronavirus and hope the situation alleviates itself so we can again resume tournament golf in this part of the world in 2021.”

PGA Tour Series China players who earned 2020 membership with a top-50 finish on the 2019 money list will maintain their status 2021. The players who earned their cards via the 2020 qualifying tournament held will also keep their status for 2021.

PGA Tour Series China becomes the second of the PGA Tour's three international developmental tours to cancel their season. Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada's season has also been cancelled, while PGA Tour Latinoamerica has not announced how they'll handle the remainder of their season.

All three tours offer players playing opportunities abroad, with the reward of five spots on the next season's Korn Ferry Tour on offer to the top five points earners.