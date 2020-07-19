2020 TPC San Antonio Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Davis Riley, who picked up his second Korn Ferry Tour win at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Riley won the 72-hole tournament by two shots over Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon at 16-under 272. A final-round 67 locked up the win in the second of back-to-back tournaments at TPC San Antonio.

Austin Smotherman finished in solo fourth place on 12-under total.

Riley won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

TPC San Antonio Championship recap notes

A total of 78 players made the cut on even-par 144 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the Price Cutter Charity Championship outside of Kansas City, Mo.

2020 TPC San Antonio Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

