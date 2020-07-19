2020 TPC San Antonio Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Korn Ferry Tour

2020 TPC San Antonio Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

07/19/2020 at 12:45 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Davis Riley, who picked up his second Korn Ferry Tour win at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Riley won the 72-hole tournament by two shots over Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon at 16-under 272. A final-round 67 locked up the win in the second of back-to-back tournaments at TPC San Antonio.

Austin Smotherman finished in solo fourth place on 12-under total.

Riley won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

TPC San Antonio Championship recap notes

Lipsky earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.

A total of 78 players made the cut on even-par 144 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the Price Cutter Charity Championship outside of Kansas City, Mo.

2020 TPC San Antonio Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Davis Riley -16 70 69 66 67 272 $108,000
T2 Taylor Pendrith -14 73 67 67 67 274 $45,000
T2 Paul Barjon -14 67 70 68 69 274 $45,000
4 Austin Smotherman -12 66 69 70 71 276 $27,000
T5 Will Zalatoris -11 77 67 66 67 277 $20,100
T5 Whee Kim -11 71 68 70 68 277 $20,100
T5 Roberto Diaz -11 71 66 70 70 277 $20,100
T5 Derek Ernst -11 69 68 67 73 277 $20,100
T9 Kyle Reifers -10 71 67 73 67 278 $14,298
T9 Charlie Saxon -10 70 69 70 69 278 $14,298
T9 Ben Martin -10 71 69 69 69 278 $14,298
T9 Ben Kohles -10 70 69 67 72 278 $14,298
T9 Max McGreevy -10 67 70 69 72 278 $14,298
T14 Joshua Creel -9 73 67 71 68 279 $10,500
T14 Justin Lower -9 71 69 75 64 279 $10,500
T14 Chandler Blanchet -9 72 69 70 68 279 $10,500
T14 Lee Hodges -9 71 71 69 68 279 $10,500
T18 Nick Hardy -8 73 70 69 68 280 $7,605
T18 Ryan Ruffels -8 71 72 69 68 280 $7,605
T18 Mike Miller -8 69 71 72 68 280 $7,605
T18 Callum Tarren -8 70 73 69 68 280 $7,605
T18 Wes Roach -8 73 68 70 69 280 $7,605
T18 Max Greyserman -8 67 71 72 70 280 $7,605
T24 Max Rottluff -7 73 67 73 68 281 $4,832
T24 Andrew Novak -7 71 70 72 68 281 $4,832
T24 Tyrone Van Aswegen -7 66 74 73 68 281 $4,832
T24 Jared Wolfe -7 68 74 70 69 281 $4,832
T24 Chad Ramey -7 71 70 70 70 281 $4,832
T24 Daniel McCarthy -7 69 69 72 71 281 $4,832
T24 Dawie van der Walt -7 74 67 69 71 281 $4,832
T24 John VanDerLaan -7 69 70 70 72 281 $4,832
T32 Dylan Wu -6 70 73 69 70 282 $3,870
T32 Ollie Schniederjans -6 67 71 76 68 282 $3,870
T32 Billy Kennerly -6 69 72 75 66 282 $3,870
T35 Scott Gutschewski -5 69 72 72 70 283 $3,390
T35 Rick Lamb -5 73 71 70 69 283 $3,390
T35 Kevin Dougherty -5 71 73 68 71 283 $3,390
T35 Jake Knapp -5 72 69 74 68 283 $3,390
T35 Conrad Shindler -5 70 69 72 72 283 $3,390
T40 Peter Uihlein -4 73 69 72 70 284 $2,884
T40 Daniel Miernicki -4 75 69 68 72 284 $2,884
T40 Brad Hopfinger -4 73 71 70 70 284 $2,884
T40 Wesley Bryan -4 68 75 69 72 284 $2,884
T40 Eric Cole -4 73 65 73 73 284 $2,884
T40 Harrison Endycott -4 70 72 69 73 284 $2,884
T40 Brady Schnell -4 71 73 72 68 284 $2,884
T40 Vince India -4 71 71 68 74 284 $2,884
48 Carl Yuan -3 71 71 71 72 285 $2,670
T49 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -2 71 72 70 73 286 $2,554
T49 Jack Maguire -2 74 68 72 72 286 $2,554
T49 Tommy Gainey -2 72 70 73 71 286 $2,554
T49 Anders Albertson -2 75 68 72 71 286 $2,554
T49 Paul D. Haley -2 71 71 74 70 286 $2,554
T49 Steve LeBrun -2 71 72 68 75 286 $2,554
T49 Justin Hueber -2 74 69 74 69 286 $2,554
T49 Benjamin Silverman -2 72 72 73 69 286 $2,554
T49 Grant Hirschman -2 73 71 73 69 286 $2,554
T58 Alex Prugh -1 72 71 71 73 287 $2,448
T58 Taylor Montgomery -1 74 70 70 73 287 $2,448
T58 Scott Langley -1 73 69 74 71 287 $2,448
T58 Sang-Moon Bae -1 71 69 71 76 287 $2,448
T58 Stephen Franken -1 70 70 76 71 287 $2,448
T58 Adam Svensson -1 73 70 74 70 287 $2,448
T58 Brandon Harkins -1 71 72 79 65 287 $2,448
T65 Steve Lewton E 69 73 75 71 288 $2,394
T65 Jim Knous E 75 69 73 71 288 $2,394
T67 Blayne Barber 1 74 69 72 74 289 $2,370
T67 Mito Pereira 1 73 71 73 72 289 $2,370
69 Sean O'Hair 2 71 71 74 74 290 $2,352
T70 Martin Piller 3 67 75 73 76 291 $2,316
T70 Ben Taylor 3 73 70 73 75 291 $2,316
T70 Chase Wright 3 75 69 73 74 291 $2,316
T70 Matt Atkins 3 71 73 73 74 291 $2,316
T70 David Kocher 3 76 67 75 73 291 $2,316
75 Zach Wright 6 73 71 76 74 294 $2,280
76 David Lipsky 7 75 69 73 78 295 $2,268
77 Nick Arman 8 69 72 81 74 296 $2,256
78 Erik Compton 10 72 72 76 78 298 $2,244

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.