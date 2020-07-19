2020 the Memorial Tournament money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2020 Memorial Tournament purse is set for $9.3 million, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Memorial Tournament prize pool is at $1,674,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,013,700.

The Memorial Tournament field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and more.

This tournament started with 131 players, and there was a 36-hole cut to players at 3-over 145 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, assuming they are a PGA Tour member. Non-PGA Tour members get the equivalent of non-member points that are tracked on a separate list and can help a player earn PGA Tour membership or special temporary status.

Additionally, there are 76 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a strong field with a good number of top-50 players committing to play.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2020 PGA Championship.

2020 Memorial Tournament prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,674,000

2. $1,013,700

3. $641,700

4. $455,700

5. $381,300

6. $337,125

7. $313,875

8. $290,625

9. $272,025

10. $253,425

11. $234,825

12. $216,225

13. $197,625

14. $179,025

15. $169,725

16. $160,425

17. $151,125

18. $141,825

19. $132,525

20. $123,225

21. $113,925

22. $104,625

23. $97,185

24. $89,745

25. $82,305

26. $74,865

27. $72,075

28. $69,285

29. $66,495

30. $63,705

31. $60,915

32. $58,125

33. $55,335

34. $53,010

35. $50,685

36. $48,360

37. $46,035

38. $44,175

39. $42,315

40. $40,455

41. $38,595

42. $36,735

43. $34,875

44. $33,015

45. $31,155

46. $29,295

47. $27,435

48. $25,947

49. $24,645

50. $23,901

51. $23,343

52. $22,785

53. $22,413

54. $22,041

55. $21,855

56. $21,669

57. $21,483

58. $21,297

59. $21,111

60. $20,925

61. $20,739

62. $20,553

63. $20,367

64. $20,181

65. $19,995

66. $19,809

67. $19,623

68. $19,437

69. $19,251

70. $19,065

71. $18,879

72. $18,693

73. $18,507

74. $18,321

