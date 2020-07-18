2020 3M Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 3M Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff and a returning Tommy Fleetwood.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the seventh event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The tournament is being played a few weeks later than its debut date last year but in the same date as it was originally scheduled for this season.

We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $6.6 million purse, with 8 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 3M Open field

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Ryan Blaum

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Chad Campbell

Sebastian Cappelen

Paul Casey

Roberto Castro

Alex Cejka

Greg Chalmers

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Cameron Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Harris English

Matt Every

Tony Finau

Angus Flanagan

Tommy Fleetwood

Dylan Frittelli

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Emiliano Grillo

Fabián Gómez

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Tim Herron

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Dustin Johnson

Jerry Kelly

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Peter Kuest

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lehman

Tom Lewis

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

George McNeill

John Merrick

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Doc Redman

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Shawn Stefani

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Zack Sucher

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Sahith Theegala

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Johnson Wagner

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Bernd Wiesberger

Tim Wilkinson

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 3M Open field