2020 3M Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 3M Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff and a returning Tommy Fleetwood.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the seventh event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The tournament is being played a few weeks later than its debut date last year but in the same date as it was originally scheduled for this season.
We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $6.6 million purse, with 8 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 3M Open field
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Ryan Blaum
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Chad Campbell
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Paul Casey
- Roberto Castro
- Alex Cejka
- Greg Chalmers
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Cameron Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Angus Flanagan
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fabián Gómez
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Tim Herron
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Dustin Johnson
- Jerry Kelly
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Peter Kuest
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lehman
- Tom Lewis
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- George McNeill
- John Merrick
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Doc Redman
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Shawn Stefani
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Zack Sucher
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Sahith Theegala
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Johnson Wagner
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Tim Wilkinson
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Xinjun Zhang
