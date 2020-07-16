PGA Tour Champions announces revised 2020 schedule, resuming in July

With a schedule already delayed into late July, the PGA Tour Champions announced its revised 2020 schedule on April 29.
The 50-plus tour will resume on July 30, with the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.
The next tournament on the original 2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule was the Dick's Sporting Goods Open from Aug. 14-16. That tournament, played in Endicott, N.Y., has been cancelled for 2020. The Bridgestone Senior Players, which was originally scheduled for July 9-12 in Akron, Ohio, will take that spot on the schedule instead.
The tour had previously announced the cancellation of the Rapiscan Systems Classic, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Insperity Invitational, Mastercard Japan Championship and American Family Insurance Championship.
The PGA of America canceled the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and the USGA canceled the US Senior Open. The Senior British Open Championship, conducted by the R&A and Staysure Tour, was postponed on April 14.
Two tournaments had previously been rescheduled, with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa moving to Sept. 4-6 from a Memorial Day slot and the Regions Tradition, one of five PGA Tour Champions majors, rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 in Birmingham, Ala.
2020 PGA Tour Champions revised schedule
As of April 29
- July 31 - Aug. 2 -- The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI, $2,000,000
- Aug. 13-16 --Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH, $2,800,000 (rescheduled from July 9-12)
- Aug. 21-23 -- Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA, $2,100,000 (cancelled)
- Aug. 28-30 -- Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada, $2,350,000 (cancelled)
- Aug. 19-21 (Friday finish) -- Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, Buffalo Ridge Golf Course, Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.
- Aug. 26-28 (Friday finish) -- Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Ozarks National Golf Course, Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.
- Sept. 4-6 -- Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA, $1,850,000 (rescheduled from May 29-31)
- Sept. 11-13 -- Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD, $1,800,000
- Sept. 18-20 -- Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA, $2,200,000
- Sept. 24-27 -- Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL, $2,400,000 (rescheduled from May 7-10)
- Oct. 2-4 -- Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO, $2,000,000
- Oct. 11-13 -- SAS Championship, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC, $2,100,000
- Oct. 16-18 -- Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA, $2,000,000
- Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 -- Boca Raton Championship, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, FL, $2,000,000
- Nov 5-8 -- Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, AZ, $2,500,000