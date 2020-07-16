PGA Tour Champions adds two events at Missouri’s Big Cedar Lodge

Looking to fill gaps in the remainder of their 2020 docket, PGA Tour Champions has teamed up with Charles Schwab to create a two-event run at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri.

The Charles Schwab Series will be back-to-back 54-hole tournaments, each sporting $3 million purses and broadcast on TV.

The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge will be played Aug. 19-21 at the Buffalo Ridge Golf Course, followed by the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National from Aug. 24-26 at the Coore-and-Crenshaw-designed Ozarks National Golf Course. These events, both played Wednesday through Friday, will take the place of the Boeing Classic and Shaw Charity Classic on the revised 2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule after those two tournaments were cancelled in the same dates.

Neither tournament will have fans in attendance nor a pro-am component. Players will be allowed practice rounds two days ahead of each event on the Monday of event wee.

Big Cedar Lodge had been host of the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf for the last six years, but the event was dissolved after the 2019 edition.

The PGA Tour Champions season will restart at The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich., from July 31 - Aug. 2, followed by the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, from Aug. 13-16.