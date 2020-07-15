2020 Memorial Tournament streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps
07/15/2020 at 11:04 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Memorial Tournament features a field with some of the best golfers, including Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, on the planet taking on Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. With online streams from Golf Channel and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 Memorial Tournament online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Muirfield Village Golf Club.

There will be 131 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's return after a three-month layoff.

The first two days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

CBS Sports' Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on CBSSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2020 Memorial Tournament streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 16

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 12:30-3 p.m.
  • CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3:30 p.m.
  • CBS broadcast: 3:30-7 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

