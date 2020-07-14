2020 the Memorial Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Memorial Tournament betting odds have been released for the week at Muifield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
The betting favorite this week is Bryson DeChambeau, who is coming in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds to start the week.
Justin Thomas is next best on the list at 13-to-1, with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay at 14-to-1.
Tiger Woods is 25-to-1
2020 Memorial Tournament tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the second of a doubleheader at Muirfield Village, with the Memorial Tournament now the follow-on event to the Workday Charity Open. We have an invitational field that's stacked with 43 of the world top 50.
2020 Memorial Tournament betting odds: Outright winner
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1000
- Justin Thomas: +1200
- Rory McIlroy: +1400
- Patrick Cantlay: +1400
- Dustin Johnson: +1800
- Jon Rahm: +2000
- Brooks Koepka: +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2500
- Xander Schauffele: +2500
- Tiger Woods: +2500
- Collin Morikawa: +2500
- Viktor Hovland: +2500
- Webb Simpson: +2500
- Rickie Fowler: +4000
- Gary Woodland: +4000
- Daniel Berger: +4000
- Abraham Ancer: +5000
- Justin Rose: +5000
- Patrick Reed: +5000
- Tony Finau: +6000
- Jason Day: +6000
- Sungjae Im: +6000
- Joaquin Niemann: +6000
- Paul Casey: +6000
- Matt Kuchar: +6000
- Kevin Streelman: +6000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6000
- Billy Horschel: +6000
- Marc Leishman: +8000
- Jordan Spieth: +8000
- Sergio Garcia: +8000
- Ian Poulter: +8000
- Adam Hadwin: +8000
- Kevin Kisner: +10000
- Matthew Wolff: +10000
- Corey Conners: +10000
- Byeong Hun An: +10000
- Rory Sabbatini: +12500
- Harris English: +12500
- Doc Redman: +12500
- Kevin Na: +12500
- Shane Lowry: +12500
- Scottie Scheffler: +12500
- Lucas Glover: +12500
- Bubba Watson: +12500
- Cameron Champ: +15000
- J.T. Poston: +15000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +15000
- Danny Willett: +15000
- Phil Mickelson: +15000
- Harold Varner III: +15000
- Brian Harman: +15000
- Brandt Snedeker: +15000
- Brendan Steele: +15000
- Max Homa: +15000
- Erik van Rooyen: +15000
- Matt Wallace: +15000
- Keegan Bradley: +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +15000
- Zach Johnson: +15000
- Sepp Straka: +15000
- Brendon Todd: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +20000
- Ryan Moore: +20000
- Emiliano Grillo: +20000
- Patrick Rodgers: +20000
- Alex Noren: +20000
- Branden Grace: +20000
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Jason Kokrak: +20000
- Bud Cauley: +20000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +20000
- Maverick McNealy: +20000
- Lanto Griffin: +20000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +20000
- Mark Hubbard: +20000
- Chez Reavie: +20000
- Troy Merritt: +20000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +25000
- Matthias Schwab: +25000
- Ryan Palmer: +25000
- Dylan Frittelli: +25000
- Charles Howell III: +25000
- Jason Dufner: +25000
- Sebastian Munoz: +25000
- Tyler Duncan: +25000
- Si Woo Kim: +25000
- Cameron Smith: +25000
- Luke List: +25000
- Henrik Norlander: +25000
- Talor Gooch: +25000
- Brian Stuard: +25000
- Haotong Li: +30000
- Scott Piercy: +30000
- Graeme McDowell: +30000
- Jim Furyk: +30000
- Charl Schwartzel: +30000
- Wyndham Clark: +30000
- Matthew NeSmith: +30000
- Tom Hoge: +30000
- Andrew Landry: +30000
- Harry Higgs: +30000
- Carlos Ortiz: +30000
- Danny Lee: +30000
- Vaughn Taylor: +30000
- C.T. Pan: +30000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +40000
- Adam Long: +40000
- Andrew Putnam: +40000
- Stewart Cink: +40000
- Sung Kang: +40000
- Victor Perez: +50000
- Jimmy Walker: +50000
- Steve Stricker: +50000
- Denny McCarthy: +50000
- Nate Lashley: +50000
- Keith Mitchell: +50000
- Kevin Tway: +50000
- David Lingmerth: +50000
- Jason Scrivener: +100000
- William McGirt: +100000
- Xinjun Zhang: +100000
- Zac Blair: +100000
- Ernie Els: +100000
- Andy Ogletree: +100000
- Bo Hoag: +100000
- K.J. Choi: +100000
- Vijay Singh: +100000
- Jim Herman: +100000
- Scott Harrington: +100000
- Carl Pettersson: +100000
- Peter Kuest: +100000