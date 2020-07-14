2020 the Memorial Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Memorial Tournament betting odds have been released for the week at Muifield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The betting favorite this week is Bryson DeChambeau, who is coming in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds to start the week.

Justin Thomas is next best on the list at 13-to-1, with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay at 14-to-1.

Tiger Woods is 25-to-1

2020 Memorial Tournament tips, expert picks and futures bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

This week, we have the second of a doubleheader at Muirfield Village, with the Memorial Tournament now the follow-on event to the Workday Charity Open. We have an invitational field that's stacked with 43 of the world top 50.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Memorial Tournament betting odds: Outright winner