2020 Workday Charity Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Workday Charity Open purse is set for $6.2 million, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Workday Charity Open prize pool is at $1,116,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $675,800.

The Workday Charity Open field is headed by Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and more.

This tournament started with 157 players, and there was a 36-hole cut to players at 2-under 142 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, assuming they are a PGA Tour member. Non-PGA Tour members get the equivalent of non-member points that are tracked on a separate list and can help a player earn PGA Tour membership or special temporary status.

Additionally, there are 62 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a strong field with a good number of top-50 players committing to play.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2020 PGA Championship.

2020 Workday Charity Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,116,000

2. $675,800

3. $427,800

4. $303,800

5. $254,200

6. $224,750

7. $209,250

8. $193,750

9. $181,350

10. $168,950

11. $156,550

12. $144,150

13. $131,750

14. $119,350

15. $113,150

16. $106,950

17. $100,750

18. $94,550

19. $88,350

20. $82,150

21. $75,950

22. $69,750

23. $64,790

24. $59,830

25. $54,870

26. $49,910

27. $48,050

28. $46,190

29. $44,330

30. $42,470

31. $40,610

32. $38,750

33. $36,890

34. $35,340

35. $33,790

36. $32,240

37. $30,690

38. $29,450

39. $28,210

40. $26,970

41. $25,730

42. $24,490

43. $23,250

44. $22,010

45. $20,770

46. $19,530

47. $18,290

48. $17,298

49. $16,430

50. $15,934

51. $15,562

52. $15,190

53. $14,942

54. $14,694

55. $14,570

56. $14,446

57. $14,322

58. $14,198

59. $14,074

60. $13,950

61. $13,826

62. $13,702

63. $13,578

64. $13,454

65. $13,330

66. $13,206

67. $13,082

