2020 Workday Charity Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Workday Charity Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who picked up his second PGA Tour win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Morikawa and Justin Thomas went to a playoff after finishing on 19-under 269 in regulation, leaving Viktor Hovland as the odd man out in the final threesome on Sunday.
After both players made dramatic birdies on the first playoff hole, on the 18th hole, they both made pars on the second playoff hole. On the third extra hole, Morikawa stuff it tight on No. 10, while Thomas found himself in trouble to lose the tournament.
Morikawa won the $1,116,000 winner's share of the $6,200,000 purse.
Workday Charity Open recap notes
Morikawa earned 62 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has two PGA Tour wins, but this is his first full-allocation event, in which he earned 500 FedEx Cup points.
A total of 67 players made the cut on 2-under 142, with every player finishing the tournament.
Chase Seiffert finished alone in fourth place, with Gary Woodland and Ian Poulter finishing in a tie for fifth.
The PGA Tour remains here in Ohio next week for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin -- the second of consecutive events there.
2020 Workday Charity Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|P1
|Collin Morikawa
|-19
|65
|66
|72
|66
|269
|$1,116,000
|P2
|Justin Thomas
|-19
|68
|66
|66
|69
|269
|$675,800
|3
|Viktor Hovland
|-15
|69
|67
|66
|71
|273
|$427,800
|4
|Chase Seiffert
|-14
|68
|69
|70
|67
|274
|$303,800
|T5
|Gary Woodland
|-12
|73
|68
|66
|69
|276
|$239,475
|T5
|Ian Poulter
|-12
|68
|69
|69
|70
|276
|$239,475
|T7
|Kevin Streelman
|-11
|70
|64
|71
|72
|277
|$169,393
|T7
|Jason Day
|-11
|69
|71
|70
|67
|277
|$169,393
|T7
|Billy Horschel
|-11
|72
|69
|70
|66
|277
|$169,393
|T7
|Sam Ryder
|-11
|70
|72
|66
|69
|277
|$169,393
|T7
|Charley Hoffman
|-11
|74
|68
|68
|67
|277
|$169,393
|T7
|Patrick Cantlay
|-11
|70
|72
|70
|65
|277
|$169,393
|T7
|Russell Henley
|-11
|70
|70
|70
|67
|277
|$169,393
|T14
|Matt Jones
|-10
|69
|72
|67
|70
|278
|$113,150
|T14
|Xander Schauffele
|-10
|69
|73
|66
|70
|278
|$113,150
|T14
|Sepp Straka
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|$113,150
|T17
|Talor Gooch
|-9
|71
|68
|71
|69
|279
|$88,350
|T17
|Rory Sabbatini
|-9
|69
|68
|69
|73
|279
|$88,350
|T17
|Chez Reavie
|-9
|70
|72
|70
|67
|279
|$88,350
|T17
|Stewart Cink
|-9
|72
|69
|68
|70
|279
|$88,350
|T17
|Sam Burns
|-9
|69
|66
|70
|74
|279
|$88,350
|T22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-8
|67
|68
|72
|73
|280
|$59,830
|T22
|Jerry Kelly
|-8
|75
|67
|68
|70
|280
|$59,830
|T22
|MJ Daffue
|-8
|73
|69
|65
|73
|280
|$59,830
|T22
|Rickie Fowler
|-8
|72
|69
|66
|73
|280
|$59,830
|T22
|Troy Merritt
|-8
|69
|72
|67
|72
|280
|$59,830
|T27
|Jon Rahm
|-7
|72
|70
|75
|64
|281
|$45,260
|T27
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-7
|73
|69
|71
|68
|281
|$45,260
|T27
|Roger Sloan
|-7
|68
|73
|70
|70
|281
|$45,260
|T27
|Brian Gay
|-7
|71
|71
|68
|71
|281
|$45,260
|T31
|Zach Johnson
|-6
|67
|74
|69
|72
|282
|$37,898
|T31
|Tim Wilkinson
|-6
|68
|72
|72
|70
|282
|$37,898
|T31
|Joaquin Niemann
|-6
|69
|72
|73
|68
|282
|$37,898
|T31
|Henrik Norlander
|-6
|70
|69
|71
|72
|282
|$37,898
|T35
|Adam Hadwin
|-5
|66
|73
|76
|68
|283
|$31,542
|T35
|Graeme McDowell
|-5
|68
|73
|70
|72
|283
|$31,542
|T35
|Richy Werenski
|-5
|71
|67
|74
|71
|283
|$31,542
|T35
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-5
|71
|71
|74
|67
|283
|$31,542
|T39
|Shane Lowry
|-4
|69
|72
|74
|69
|284
|$23,250
|T39
|Matt Kuchar
|-4
|69
|69
|74
|72
|284
|$23,250
|T39
|Pat Perez
|-4
|68
|72
|72
|72
|284
|$23,250
|T39
|Keegan Bradley
|-4
|69
|71
|74
|70
|284
|$23,250
|T39
|Patrick Reed
|-4
|68
|70
|76
|70
|284
|$23,250
|T39
|Austin Cook
|-4
|70
|70
|75
|69
|284
|$23,250
|T39
|Adam Schenk
|-4
|72
|70
|71
|71
|284
|$23,250
|T39
|Matt Wallace
|-4
|72
|70
|75
|67
|284
|$23,250
|T39
|Corey Conners
|-4
|71
|69
|74
|70
|284
|$23,250
|T48
|Nick Taylor
|-3
|67
|71
|76
|71
|285
|$16,306
|T48
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-3
|70
|68
|72
|75
|285
|$16,306
|T48
|Chris Stroud
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|72
|285
|$16,306
|T48
|C.T. Pan
|-3
|73
|69
|73
|70
|285
|$16,306
|T52
|Brendan Steele
|-2
|69
|70
|71
|76
|286
|$14,849
|T52
|J.J. Spaun
|-2
|73
|69
|73
|71
|286
|$14,849
|T52
|Adam Long
|-2
|68
|73
|72
|73
|286
|$14,849
|T52
|Chesson Hadley
|-2
|73
|69
|71
|73
|286
|$14,849
|T56
|Steve Stricker
|-1
|69
|70
|73
|75
|287
|$14,384
|T56
|Jason Dufner
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|75
|287
|$14,384
|T58
|Scott Stallings
|E
|74
|68
|71
|75
|288
|$14,074
|T58
|Phil Mickelson
|E
|73
|69
|74
|72
|288
|$14,074
|T58
|Andrew Putnam
|E
|69
|73
|76
|70
|288
|$14,074
|T61
|Bronson Burgoon
|1
|74
|68
|69
|78
|289
|$13,764
|T61
|Carlos Ortiz
|1
|74
|68
|74
|73
|289
|$13,764
|63
|Sungjae Im
|2
|72
|70
|71
|77
|290
|$13,578
|64
|Si Woo Kim
|3
|71
|71
|72
|77
|291
|$13,454
|T65
|Louis Oosthuizen
|4
|68
|70
|79
|75
|292
|$13,268
|T65
|Peter Malnati
|4
|68
|72
|84
|68
|292
|$13,268
|67
|Cameron Champ
|7
|70
|72
|75
|78
|295
|$13,082