2020 Workday Charity Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
PGA Tour

2020 Workday Charity Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

07/12/2020 at 4:10 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Workday Charity Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who picked up his second PGA Tour win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Morikawa and Justin Thomas went to a playoff after finishing on 19-under 269 in regulation, leaving Viktor Hovland as the odd man out in the final threesome on Sunday.

After both players made dramatic birdies on the first playoff hole, on the 18th hole, they both made pars on the second playoff hole. On the third extra hole, Morikawa stuff it tight on No. 10, while Thomas found himself in trouble to lose the tournament.

Morikawa won the $1,116,000 winner's share of the $6,200,000 purse.

Workday Charity Open recap notes

Morikawa earned 62 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has two PGA Tour wins, but this is his first full-allocation event, in which he earned 500 FedEx Cup points.

A total of 67 players made the cut on 2-under 142, with every player finishing the tournament.

Chase Seiffert finished alone in fourth place, with Gary Woodland and Ian Poulter finishing in a tie for fifth.

The PGA Tour remains here in Ohio next week for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin -- the second of consecutive events there.

2020 Workday Charity Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
P1 Collin Morikawa -19 65 66 72 66 269 $1,116,000
P2 Justin Thomas -19 68 66 66 69 269 $675,800
3 Viktor Hovland -15 69 67 66 71 273 $427,800
4 Chase Seiffert -14 68 69 70 67 274 $303,800
T5 Gary Woodland -12 73 68 66 69 276 $239,475
T5 Ian Poulter -12 68 69 69 70 276 $239,475
T7 Kevin Streelman -11 70 64 71 72 277 $169,393
T7 Jason Day -11 69 71 70 67 277 $169,393
T7 Billy Horschel -11 72 69 70 66 277 $169,393
T7 Sam Ryder -11 70 72 66 69 277 $169,393
T7 Charley Hoffman -11 74 68 68 67 277 $169,393
T7 Patrick Cantlay -11 70 72 70 65 277 $169,393
T7 Russell Henley -11 70 70 70 67 277 $169,393
T14 Matt Jones -10 69 72 67 70 278 $113,150
T14 Xander Schauffele -10 69 73 66 70 278 $113,150
T14 Sepp Straka -10 69 70 69 70 278 $113,150
T17 Talor Gooch -9 71 68 71 69 279 $88,350
T17 Rory Sabbatini -9 69 68 69 73 279 $88,350
T17 Chez Reavie -9 70 72 70 67 279 $88,350
T17 Stewart Cink -9 72 69 68 70 279 $88,350
T17 Sam Burns -9 69 66 70 74 279 $88,350
T22 Hideki Matsuyama -8 67 68 72 73 280 $59,830
T22 Jerry Kelly -8 75 67 68 70 280 $59,830
T22 MJ Daffue -8 73 69 65 73 280 $59,830
T22 Rickie Fowler -8 72 69 66 73 280 $59,830
T22 Troy Merritt -8 69 72 67 72 280 $59,830
T27 Jon Rahm -7 72 70 75 64 281 $45,260
T27 Matthew Fitzpatrick -7 73 69 71 68 281 $45,260
T27 Roger Sloan -7 68 73 70 70 281 $45,260
T27 Brian Gay -7 71 71 68 71 281 $45,260
T31 Zach Johnson -6 67 74 69 72 282 $37,898
T31 Tim Wilkinson -6 68 72 72 70 282 $37,898
T31 Joaquin Niemann -6 69 72 73 68 282 $37,898
T31 Henrik Norlander -6 70 69 71 72 282 $37,898
T35 Adam Hadwin -5 66 73 76 68 283 $31,542
T35 Graeme McDowell -5 68 73 70 72 283 $31,542
T35 Richy Werenski -5 71 67 74 71 283 $31,542
T35 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -5 71 71 74 67 283 $31,542
T39 Shane Lowry -4 69 72 74 69 284 $23,250
T39 Matt Kuchar -4 69 69 74 72 284 $23,250
T39 Pat Perez -4 68 72 72 72 284 $23,250
T39 Keegan Bradley -4 69 71 74 70 284 $23,250
T39 Patrick Reed -4 68 70 76 70 284 $23,250
T39 Austin Cook -4 70 70 75 69 284 $23,250
T39 Adam Schenk -4 72 70 71 71 284 $23,250
T39 Matt Wallace -4 72 70 75 67 284 $23,250
T39 Corey Conners -4 71 69 74 70 284 $23,250
T48 Nick Taylor -3 67 71 76 71 285 $16,306
T48 Mackenzie Hughes -3 70 68 72 75 285 $16,306
T48 Chris Stroud -3 71 71 71 72 285 $16,306
T48 C.T. Pan -3 73 69 73 70 285 $16,306
T52 Brendan Steele -2 69 70 71 76 286 $14,849
T52 J.J. Spaun -2 73 69 73 71 286 $14,849
T52 Adam Long -2 68 73 72 73 286 $14,849
T52 Chesson Hadley -2 73 69 71 73 286 $14,849
T56 Steve Stricker -1 69 70 73 75 287 $14,384
T56 Jason Dufner -1 69 72 71 75 287 $14,384
T58 Scott Stallings E 74 68 71 75 288 $14,074
T58 Phil Mickelson E 73 69 74 72 288 $14,074
T58 Andrew Putnam E 69 73 76 70 288 $14,074
T61 Bronson Burgoon 1 74 68 69 78 289 $13,764
T61 Carlos Ortiz 1 74 68 74 73 289 $13,764
63 Sungjae Im 2 72 70 71 77 290 $13,578
64 Si Woo Kim 3 71 71 72 77 291 $13,454
T65 Louis Oosthuizen 4 68 70 79 75 292 $13,268
T65 Peter Malnati 4 68 72 84 68 292 $13,268
67 Cameron Champ 7 70 72 75 78 295 $13,082

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.