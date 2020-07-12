2020 Workday Charity Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Workday Charity Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who picked up his second PGA Tour win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Morikawa and Justin Thomas went to a playoff after finishing on 19-under 269 in regulation, leaving Viktor Hovland as the odd man out in the final threesome on Sunday.

After both players made dramatic birdies on the first playoff hole, on the 18th hole, they both made pars on the second playoff hole. On the third extra hole, Morikawa stuff it tight on No. 10, while Thomas found himself in trouble to lose the tournament.

Morikawa won the $1,116,000 winner's share of the $6,200,000 purse.

Workday Charity Open recap notes

Morikawa earned 62 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has two PGA Tour wins, but this is his first full-allocation event, in which he earned 500 FedEx Cup points.

A total of 67 players made the cut on 2-under 142, with every player finishing the tournament.

Chase Seiffert finished alone in fourth place, with Gary Woodland and Ian Poulter finishing in a tie for fifth.

The PGA Tour remains here in Ohio next week for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin -- the second of consecutive events there.

2020 Workday Charity Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details