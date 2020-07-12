2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Korn Ferry Tour

2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

07/12/2020 at 10:57 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner David Lipsky, who picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour win at TPC San Antonio's Canyons Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Lipsky earned a four-shot win, finishing on the Canyons Course at 25-under 263 in the first (and likely only) year for the tournament. For Lipsky, who has played on the Asian Tour and European Tour for the last decade, he's been looking to lock up a place on the PGA Tour fitting of his overseas accomplishments.

Canadian Taylor Pendrith finished alone in second, furthering his cause at earning PGA Tour status.

Paul D. Haley, who nearly won in a playoff in Utah two weeks ago, and Paul Barjon finished in a tie for third place.

Lipsky won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

TPC San Antonio Challenge recap notes

Lipsky earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.

A total of 67 players made the cut on 4-under 140 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Oaks. This will be the second of two consecutive events at TPC San Antonio, with one tournament played on each course at the resort.

2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 David Lipsky -25 69 66 62 66 263 $108,000
2 Taylor Pendrith -21 67 69 65 66 267 $54,000
T3 Paul D. Haley -20 67 70 67 64 268 $31,500
T3 Paul Barjon -20 69 64 65 70 268 $31,500
5 David Skinns -19 69 70 66 64 269 $22,800
T6 Roberto Diaz -18 71 64 70 65 270 $19,950
T6 Ryan McCormick -18 69 67 67 67 270 $19,950
T8 Kristoffer Ventura -17 68 66 69 68 271 $15,922
T8 Ollie Schniederjans -17 66 71 66 68 271 $15,922
T8 Adam Svensson -17 70 68 65 68 271 $15,922
T8 Lee Hodges -17 68 67 67 69 271 $15,922
T12 Derek Ernst -16 68 69 69 66 272 $11,925
T12 Chip McDaniel -16 70 64 71 67 272 $11,925
T12 Zecheng Dou -16 68 69 68 67 272 $11,925
T12 Taylor Montgomery -16 66 71 67 68 272 $11,925
T16 Callum Tarren -15 68 70 67 68 273 $8,443
T16 Kevin Roy -15 69 71 64 69 273 $8,443
T16 Joey Garber -15 70 69 70 64 273 $8,443
T16 Shane Smith -15 70 70 69 64 273 $8,443
T16 Yuwa Kosaihira -15 70 70 69 64 273 $8,443
T16 Taylor Moore -15 69 68 66 70 273 $8,443
T16 Ben Kohles -15 67 69 66 71 273 $8,443
T23 Brad Hopfinger -14 71 66 70 67 274 $5,674
T23 Patrick Fishburn -14 69 67 69 69 274 $5,674
T23 Greyson Sigg -14 70 69 65 70 274 $5,674
T23 Brett Coletta -14 70 65 67 72 274 $5,674
T27 Martin Piller -13 69 69 69 68 275 $4,545
T27 Curtis Luck -13 70 67 68 70 275 $4,545
T27 James Nicholas -13 68 71 65 71 275 $4,545
T27 Austen Truslow -13 66 67 69 73 275 $4,545
T31 Robby Ormand -12 70 70 66 70 276 $3,436
T31 Erik Barnes -12 69 68 70 69 276 $3,436
T31 Trevor Cone -12 69 70 68 69 276 $3,436
T31 Brett Stegmaier -12 67 71 68 70 276 $3,436
T31 Andy Pope -12 64 73 68 71 276 $3,436
T31 Whee Kim -12 72 66 70 68 276 $3,436
T31 T.J. Vogel -12 69 71 68 68 276 $3,436
T31 John Chin -12 66 72 71 67 276 $3,436
T31 Mito Pereira -12 71 68 70 67 276 $3,436
T31 Tom Whitney -12 69 70 70 67 276 $3,436
T31 Harrison Endycott -12 70 70 69 67 276 $3,436
T31 Dylan Wu -12 67 70 66 73 276 $3,436
T31 Andrew Novak -12 69 69 64 74 276 $3,436
T44 Brent Grant -11 69 69 69 70 277 $2,820
T44 Jared Wolfe -11 70 68 70 69 277 $2,820
T46 Will Cannon -10 70 70 67 71 278 $2,641
T46 Lorens Chan -10 71 69 67 71 278 $2,641
T46 David Lingmerth -10 74 64 70 70 278 $2,641
T46 Josh Teater -10 70 70 68 70 278 $2,641
T46 Ryan Ruffels -10 67 73 70 68 278 $2,641
T46 Matt Gilchrest -10 69 69 72 68 278 $2,641
T46 Stephan Jaeger -10 69 70 74 65 278 $2,641
T53 Andres Gonzales -9 71 68 66 74 279 $2,532
T53 Jack Maguire -9 71 67 71 70 279 $2,532
T53 Brady Schnell -9 72 67 70 70 279 $2,532
T56 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -8 67 70 68 75 280 $2,496
T56 Tag Ridings -8 67 69 71 73 280 $2,496
T56 Brandon Harkins -8 69 67 67 77 280 $2,496
T59 Nelson Lauta Ledesma -7 70 70 70 71 281 $2,466
T59 Chad Ramey -7 73 67 72 69 281 $2,466
T61 Brandon Crick -6 71 68 71 72 282 $2,436
T61 Joshua Creel -6 72 66 74 70 282 $2,436
T61 John Oda -6 64 75 75 68 282 $2,436
64 Gregory Yates -4 69 69 73 73 284 $2,412
65 Matt Ryan -3 67 73 72 73 285 $2,400
T66 Steve Lewton -1 69 71 72 75 287 $2,382
T66 Brad Brunner -1 70 67 77 73 287 $2,382

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.