2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner David Lipsky, who picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour win at TPC San Antonio's Canyons Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Lipsky earned a four-shot win, finishing on the Canyons Course at 25-under 263 in the first (and likely only) year for the tournament. For Lipsky, who has played on the Asian Tour and European Tour for the last decade, he's been looking to lock up a place on the PGA Tour fitting of his overseas accomplishments.

Canadian Taylor Pendrith finished alone in second, furthering his cause at earning PGA Tour status.

Paul D. Haley, who nearly won in a playoff in Utah two weeks ago, and Paul Barjon finished in a tie for third place.

Lipsky won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

TPC San Antonio Challenge recap notes

Lipsky earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.

A total of 67 players made the cut on 4-under 140 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Oaks. This will be the second of two consecutive events at TPC San Antonio, with one tournament played on each course at the resort.

2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

