2020 Austrian Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Austrian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Marc Warren, who picked up the win in the European Tour's return at Diamond Country Club near Vienna, Austria.
Warren took the title by a shot, posting 13-under 275 with a 5-foot par putt on the last hole. Marcel Schneider shot a final-round 69 to beat Warren on the day by a shot, but it wasn't enough to capture the victory.
Wil Besseling finished alone in third place, two shots behind Warren.
Warren won the €76,823 winner's share of the €500,000 purse.
Austrian Open recap notes
Warren earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 168 Race to Dubai points that will get him much closer to earning a spot in the final two European Tour events of the year.
A total of 72 players made the cut on 1-under 143 or better.
The European Tour is back in action next week, playing the Euram Bank Open. This will be the second of two consecutive events in Austria to resume the season. Both events are co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour.
2020 Austrian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Marc Warren
|-13
|66
|69
|70
|70
|275
|€76,823
|2
|Marcel Schneider
|-12
|69
|69
|69
|69
|276
|€49,709
|3
|Wil Besseling
|-11
|68
|69
|74
|66
|277
|€28,469.70
|T4
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-10
|70
|67
|69
|72
|278
|€17,782.26
|T4
|Craig Howie
|-10
|66
|69
|74
|69
|278
|€17,782.26
|T4
|Connor Syme
|-10
|67
|70
|69
|72
|278
|€17,782.26
|T4
|Darius Van Driel
|-10
|71
|65
|70
|72
|278
|€17,782.26
|T8
|John Catlin
|-8
|71
|69
|71
|69
|280
|€8,676.48
|T8
|Thomas Detry
|-8
|68
|71
|73
|68
|280
|€8,676.48
|T8
|Philip Eriksson
|-8
|67
|73
|70
|70
|280
|€8,676.48
|T8
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-8
|68
|65
|77
|70
|280
|€8,676.48
|T8
|Allen John
|-8
|69
|70
|70
|71
|280
|€8,676.48
|T8
|Oscar Lengden
|-8
|69
|68
|73
|70
|280
|€8,676.48
|T8
|Christopher Mivis
|-8
|68
|70
|72
|70
|280
|€8,676.48
|T15
|Renato Paratore
|-7
|68
|67
|75
|71
|281
|€6,371.79
|T15
|Joël Stalter
|-7
|68
|69
|70
|74
|281
|€6,371.79
|T15
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-7
|68
|67
|70
|76
|281
|€6,371.79
|T18
|Matt Ford
|-6
|71
|68
|74
|69
|282
|€5,440.88
|T18
|Joost Luiten
|-6
|65
|70
|72
|75
|282
|€5,440.88
|T18
|Felix Mory
|-6
|70
|68
|77
|67
|282
|€5,440.88
|T18
|Bernd Ritthammer
|-6
|74
|65
|74
|69
|282
|€5,440.88
|T18
|Adrien Saddier
|-6
|70
|72
|68
|72
|282
|€5,440.88
|T23
|Carlos Pigem
|-5
|70
|69
|74
|70
|283
|€4,903.12
|T23
|Marcel Siem
|-5
|73
|68
|72
|70
|283
|€4,903.12
|T25
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-4
|72
|69
|72
|71
|284
|€4,360.84
|T25
|Daan Huizing
|-4
|70
|71
|73
|70
|284
|€4,360.84
|T25
|Oliver Lindell
|-4
|69
|71
|70
|74
|284
|€4,360.84
|T25
|Jonathan Thomson
|-4
|68
|70
|78
|68
|284
|€4,360.84
|T25
|Scott Vincent
|-4
|71
|66
|72
|75
|284
|€4,360.84
|T25
|Jordan Wrisdale
|-4
|70
|69
|75
|70
|284
|€4,360.84
|T31
|Matthew Baldwin
|-3
|71
|72
|71
|71
|285
|€3,750.77
|T31
|Roope Kakko
|-3
|73
|70
|71
|71
|285
|€3,750.77
|T31
|Deyen Lawson
|-3
|73
|67
|74
|71
|285
|€3,750.77
|T34
|Eduardo De La Riva
|-2
|68
|71
|76
|71
|286
|€3,235.60
|T34
|Rikard Karlberg
|-2
|72
|68
|72
|74
|286
|€3,235.60
|T34
|Hurly Long
|-2
|73
|70
|71
|72
|286
|€3,235.60
|T34
|Niklas Norgaard Møller
|-2
|69
|72
|77
|68
|286
|€3,235.60
|T34
|Lukas Nemecz
|-2
|70
|71
|77
|68
|286
|€3,235.60
|T39
|Chase Hanna
|-1
|72
|69
|76
|70
|287
|€2,756.59
|T39
|Pedro Oriol
|-1
|71
|70
|76
|70
|287
|€2,756.59
|T39
|Craig Ross
|-1
|70
|70
|74
|73
|287
|€2,756.59
|T39
|Martin Simonsen
|-1
|69
|71
|81
|66
|287
|€2,756.59
|T39
|Aron Zemmer
|-1
|73
|68
|78
|68
|287
|€2,756.59
|T44
|David Boote
|E
|73
|70
|73
|72
|288
|€2,033.55
|T44
|Grégory Bourdy
|E
|70
|71
|76
|71
|288
|€2,033.55
|T44
|Todd Clements
|E
|75
|67
|74
|72
|288
|€2,033.55
|T44
|Pelle Edberg
|E
|71
|71
|73
|73
|288
|€2,033.55
|T44
|Jens Fahrbring
|E
|72
|71
|72
|73
|288
|€2,033.55
|T44
|Markus Habeler
|E
|73
|70
|71
|74
|288
|€2,033.55
|T44
|Nicolai Højgaard
|E
|67
|73
|71
|77
|288
|€2,033.55
|T44
|Moritz Lampert
|E
|71
|72
|70
|75
|288
|€2,033.55
|T44
|Ondrej Lieser
|E
|72
|68
|76
|72
|288
|€2,033.55
|T44
|Antoine Rozner
|E
|74
|69
|76
|69
|288
|€2,033.55
|T44
|Joel Sjöholm
|E
|71
|68
|77
|72
|288
|€2,033.55
|T55
|Anton Karlsson
|1
|69
|72
|75
|73
|289
|€1,423.48
|T55
|Maximilian Kieffer
|1
|70
|70
|80
|69
|289
|€1,423.48
|T55
|Francesco Laporta
|1
|73
|70
|77
|69
|289
|€1,423.48
|T55
|Gavin Moynihan
|1
|69
|74
|76
|70
|289
|€1,423.48
|T55
|Henric Sturehed
|1
|70
|70
|75
|74
|289
|€1,423.48
|T55
|Santiago Tarrio
|1
|71
|70
|77
|71
|289
|€1,423.48
|61
|David Borda
|2
|74
|69
|72
|75
|290
|€1,265.32
|T62
|Adri Arnaus
|3
|70
|71
|77
|73
|291
|€1,129.75
|T62
|Raphaël De Sousa
|3
|73
|69
|73
|76
|291
|€1,129.75
|T62
|Alexander Knappe
|3
|71
|69
|78
|73
|291
|€1,129.75
|T62
|Per Langfors
|3
|72
|69
|77
|73
|291
|€1,129.75
|T62
|Robin Roussel
|3
|70
|72
|78
|71
|291
|€1,129.75
|T67
|Enrico Di Nitto
|5
|71
|72
|78
|72
|293
|€926.40
|T67
|Joel Girrbach
|5
|70
|72
|76
|75
|293
|€926.40
|T67
|Jérôme Lando Casanova
|5
|69
|73
|78
|73
|293
|€926.40
|T67
|Max Schmitt
|5
|72
|70
|79
|72
|293
|€926.40
|71
|Scott Henry
|7
|69
|73
|74
|79
|295
|€677.85
|T72
|Lorenzo Scalise
|9
|67
|75
|80
|75
|297
|€673.35
|T72
|Robbie Van West
|9
|71
|71
|78
|77
|297
|€673.35