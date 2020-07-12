2020 Austrian Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Austrian Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

07/12/2020 at 12:52 pm
The 2020 Austrian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Marc Warren, who picked up the win in the European Tour's return at Diamond Country Club near Vienna, Austria.

Warren took the title by a shot, posting 13-under 275 with a 5-foot par putt on the last hole. Marcel Schneider shot a final-round 69 to beat Warren on the day by a shot, but it wasn't enough to capture the victory.

Wil Besseling finished alone in third place, two shots behind Warren.

Warren won the €76,823 winner's share of the €500,000 purse.

Austrian Open recap notes

Warren earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 168 Race to Dubai points that will get him much closer to earning a spot in the final two European Tour events of the year.

A total of 72 players made the cut on 1-under 143 or better.

The European Tour is back in action next week, playing the Euram Bank Open. This will be the second of two consecutive events in Austria to resume the season. Both events are co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour.

2020 Austrian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Marc Warren -13 66 69 70 70 275 €76,823
2 Marcel Schneider -12 69 69 69 69 276 €49,709
3 Wil Besseling -11 68 69 74 66 277 €28,469.70
T4 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -10 70 67 69 72 278 €17,782.26
T4 Craig Howie -10 66 69 74 69 278 €17,782.26
T4 Connor Syme -10 67 70 69 72 278 €17,782.26
T4 Darius Van Driel -10 71 65 70 72 278 €17,782.26
T8 John Catlin -8 71 69 71 69 280 €8,676.48
T8 Thomas Detry -8 68 71 73 68 280 €8,676.48
T8 Philip Eriksson -8 67 73 70 70 280 €8,676.48
T8 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -8 68 65 77 70 280 €8,676.48
T8 Allen John -8 69 70 70 71 280 €8,676.48
T8 Oscar Lengden -8 69 68 73 70 280 €8,676.48
T8 Christopher Mivis -8 68 70 72 70 280 €8,676.48
T15 Renato Paratore -7 68 67 75 71 281 €6,371.79
T15 Joël Stalter -7 68 69 70 74 281 €6,371.79
T15 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -7 68 67 70 76 281 €6,371.79
T18 Matt Ford -6 71 68 74 69 282 €5,440.88
T18 Joost Luiten -6 65 70 72 75 282 €5,440.88
T18 Felix Mory -6 70 68 77 67 282 €5,440.88
T18 Bernd Ritthammer -6 74 65 74 69 282 €5,440.88
T18 Adrien Saddier -6 70 72 68 72 282 €5,440.88
T23 Carlos Pigem -5 70 69 74 70 283 €4,903.12
T23 Marcel Siem -5 73 68 72 70 283 €4,903.12
T25 Lorenzo Gagli -4 72 69 72 71 284 €4,360.84
T25 Daan Huizing -4 70 71 73 70 284 €4,360.84
T25 Oliver Lindell -4 69 71 70 74 284 €4,360.84
T25 Jonathan Thomson -4 68 70 78 68 284 €4,360.84
T25 Scott Vincent -4 71 66 72 75 284 €4,360.84
T25 Jordan Wrisdale -4 70 69 75 70 284 €4,360.84
T31 Matthew Baldwin -3 71 72 71 71 285 €3,750.77
T31 Roope Kakko -3 73 70 71 71 285 €3,750.77
T31 Deyen Lawson -3 73 67 74 71 285 €3,750.77
T34 Eduardo De La Riva -2 68 71 76 71 286 €3,235.60
T34 Rikard Karlberg -2 72 68 72 74 286 €3,235.60
T34 Hurly Long -2 73 70 71 72 286 €3,235.60
T34 Niklas Norgaard Møller -2 69 72 77 68 286 €3,235.60
T34 Lukas Nemecz -2 70 71 77 68 286 €3,235.60
T39 Chase Hanna -1 72 69 76 70 287 €2,756.59
T39 Pedro Oriol -1 71 70 76 70 287 €2,756.59
T39 Craig Ross -1 70 70 74 73 287 €2,756.59
T39 Martin Simonsen -1 69 71 81 66 287 €2,756.59
T39 Aron Zemmer -1 73 68 78 68 287 €2,756.59
T44 David Boote E 73 70 73 72 288 €2,033.55
T44 Grégory Bourdy E 70 71 76 71 288 €2,033.55
T44 Todd Clements E 75 67 74 72 288 €2,033.55
T44 Pelle Edberg E 71 71 73 73 288 €2,033.55
T44 Jens Fahrbring E 72 71 72 73 288 €2,033.55
T44 Markus Habeler E 73 70 71 74 288 €2,033.55
T44 Nicolai Højgaard E 67 73 71 77 288 €2,033.55
T44 Moritz Lampert E 71 72 70 75 288 €2,033.55
T44 Ondrej Lieser E 72 68 76 72 288 €2,033.55
T44 Antoine Rozner E 74 69 76 69 288 €2,033.55
T44 Joel Sjöholm E 71 68 77 72 288 €2,033.55
T55 Anton Karlsson 1 69 72 75 73 289 €1,423.48
T55 Maximilian Kieffer 1 70 70 80 69 289 €1,423.48
T55 Francesco Laporta 1 73 70 77 69 289 €1,423.48
T55 Gavin Moynihan 1 69 74 76 70 289 €1,423.48
T55 Henric Sturehed 1 70 70 75 74 289 €1,423.48
T55 Santiago Tarrio 1 71 70 77 71 289 €1,423.48
61 David Borda 2 74 69 72 75 290 €1,265.32
T62 Adri Arnaus 3 70 71 77 73 291 €1,129.75
T62 Raphaël De Sousa 3 73 69 73 76 291 €1,129.75
T62 Alexander Knappe 3 71 69 78 73 291 €1,129.75
T62 Per Langfors 3 72 69 77 73 291 €1,129.75
T62 Robin Roussel 3 70 72 78 71 291 €1,129.75
T67 Enrico Di Nitto 5 71 72 78 72 293 €926.40
T67 Joel Girrbach 5 70 72 76 75 293 €926.40
T67 Jérôme Lando Casanova 5 69 73 78 73 293 €926.40
T67 Max Schmitt 5 72 70 79 72 293 €926.40
71 Scott Henry 7 69 73 74 79 295 €677.85
T72 Lorenzo Scalise 9 67 75 80 75 297 €673.35
T72 Robbie Van West 9 71 71 78 77 297 €673.35

