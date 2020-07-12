2020 Austrian Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Austrian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Marc Warren, who picked up the win in the European Tour's return at Diamond Country Club near Vienna, Austria.

Warren took the title by a shot, posting 13-under 275 with a 5-foot par putt on the last hole. Marcel Schneider shot a final-round 69 to beat Warren on the day by a shot, but it wasn't enough to capture the victory.

Wil Besseling finished alone in third place, two shots behind Warren.

Warren won the €76,823 winner's share of the €500,000 purse.

Austrian Open recap notes

Warren earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 168 Race to Dubai points that will get him much closer to earning a spot in the final two European Tour events of the year.

A total of 72 players made the cut on 1-under 143 or better.

The European Tour is back in action next week, playing the Euram Bank Open. This will be the second of two consecutive events in Austria to resume the season. Both events are co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour.

2020 Austrian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details