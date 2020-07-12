2020 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Mardy Fish, with the tennis pro taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.
Fish won by 9 points over Kyle Williams with 76 total modified Stableford points, dominating throughout the week to earn the win in this championship, including a second-round 63 to put him in charge for Sunday.
John Smoltz, who has qualified for the US Senior Open and has played in several PGA Tour Championships events, finished alone in third place with 58 points.
Steph Curry finished in solo fourth on 56 points.
There were no fans in attendance for the event, but boaters on Lake Tahoe were allowed to remain on their craft and watch the action.
Fish won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but all prize money this year will be donated to the tournament's charities benefiting COVID-19 relief.
2020 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|MONEY
|1
|Mardy Fish
|76
|18
|37
|21
|2
|Kyle Williams
|67
|25
|27
|15
|3
|John Smoltz
|58
|20
|17
|21
|4
|Stephen Curry
|56
|14
|16
|26
|5
|Case Keenum
|54
|17
|16
|21
|6
|Mark Mulder
|52
|17
|18
|17
|T7
|Dell Curry
|50
|17
|19
|14
|T7
|Derek Lowe
|50
|16
|20
|14
|T7
|Vinny Del Negro
|50
|17
|17
|16
|10
|Jack Wagner
|48
|18
|9
|21
|11
|Carson Palmer
|47
|18
|17
|12
|12
|Adam Thielen
|46
|11
|16
|19
|13
|Deron Williams
|39
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Michael Peña
|38
|12
|11
|15
|15
|Jerome Bettis
|37
|12
|12
|13
|16
|Aaron Rodgers
|35
|9
|14
|12
|17
|Kevin Millar
|34
|9
|3
|22
|T18
|Bret Baier
|33
|13
|6
|14
|T18
|Jerry Rice
|33
|10
|7
|16
|T20
|Ozzie Smith
|32
|10
|14
|8
|T20
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|32
|7
|16
|9
|T20
|Patrick Peterson
|32
|10
|6
|16
|23
|Brian Mccann
|29
|7
|8
|14
|24
|Tim Wakefield
|28
|11
|10
|7
|25
|Larry Fitzgerald
|25
|0
|14
|11
|T26
|James Blake
|20
|9
|2
|9
|T26
|Greg Maddux
|20
|1
|3
|16
|28
|Roger Clemens
|18
|16
|-9
|11
|29
|Oscar De La Hoya
|14
|12
|4
|-2
|30
|Brian Baumgartner
|12
|5
|3
|4
|T31
|Chase Utley
|11
|6
|1
|4
|T31
|Tim Brown
|11
|2
|-1
|10
|T33
|Joe Don Rooney
|8
|10
|5
|-7
|T33
|Jim Mcmahon
|8
|15
|-6
|-1
|T33
|Kyle Fuller
|8
|-10
|10
|8
|36
|Shane Victorino
|6
|1
|2
|3
|37
|Brandon Mcmanus
|5
|1
|1
|3
|T38
|Eric Weddle
|4
|4
|3
|-3
|T38
|Patrick Mahomes
|4
|-3
|-1
|8
|T40
|Marcus Allen
|-3
|-1
|1
|-3
|T40
|Chauncey Billups
|-3
|4
|-6
|-1
|T42
|Joe Buck
|-4
|2
|0
|-6
|T42
|Mike Vrabel
|-4
|6
|-8
|-2
|44
|Jay Bilas
|-5
|6
|0
|-11
|T45
|Troy Mullins
|-7
|-9
|3
|-1
|T45
|Andre Reed
|-7
|-10
|0
|3
|47
|Cooper Kupp
|-8
|3
|-4
|-7
|48
|Jay Demarcus
|-10
|0
|-8
|-2
|49
|Larry The Cable Guy
|-14
|-11
|-3
|0
|50
|Canelo Álvarez
|-16
|-5
|-14
|3
|T51
|Rob Riggle
|-18
|0
|-7
|-11
|T51
|Aj Hawk
|-18
|-9
|-7
|-2
|53
|Kira K. Dixon
|-19
|-5
|-4
|-11
|54
|Steve Young
|-23
|-6
|-11
|-6
|T55
|Jimmy Rollins
|-24
|-3
|-1
|-20
|T55
|Charles Woodson
|-24
|-5
|-11
|-8
|57
|Terrell Davis
|-25
|-5
|-7
|-13
|T58
|Travis Kelce
|-26
|-3
|-9
|-14
|T58
|Miles Teller
|-26
|-7
|-8
|-11
|60
|Reggie Bush
|-30
|-17
|-6
|-7
|61
|Ray Romano
|-32
|-12
|-3
|-17
|T62
|Doug Flutie
|-36
|-9
|-12
|-15
|T62
|Chace Crawford
|-36
|-10
|-12
|-14
|T64
|Anthony Lynn
|-43
|-16
|-12
|-15
|T64
|John O'Hurley
|-43
|-24
|-9
|-10
|66
|Kyle Rudolph
|-47
|-17
|-15
|-15
|67
|Kathryn Tappen
|-56
|-19
|-24
|-13
|68
|Demarcus Ware
|-66
|-24
|-22
|-20
|69
|Charles Barkley
|-68
|-28
|-22
|-18
|70
|Eddie George
|-71
|-30
|-23
|-18