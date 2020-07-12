2020 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

07/12/2020 at 10:40 pm
The 2020 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Mardy Fish, with the tennis pro taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.

Fish won by 9 points over Kyle Williams with 76 total modified Stableford points, dominating throughout the week to earn the win in this championship, including a second-round 63 to put him in charge for Sunday.

John Smoltz, who has qualified for the US Senior Open and has played in several PGA Tour Championships events, finished alone in third place with 58 points.

Steph Curry finished in solo fourth on 56 points.

There were no fans in attendance for the event, but boaters on Lake Tahoe were allowed to remain on their craft and watch the action.

Fish won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but all prize money this year will be donated to the tournament's charities benefiting COVID-19 relief.

2020 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 TOTAL MONEY
1 Mardy Fish 76 18 37 21
2 Kyle Williams 67 25 27 15
3 John Smoltz 58 20 17 21
4 Stephen Curry 56 14 16 26
5 Case Keenum 54 17 16 21
6 Mark Mulder 52 17 18 17
T7 Dell Curry 50 17 19 14
T7 Derek Lowe 50 16 20 14
T7 Vinny Del Negro 50 17 17 16
10 Jack Wagner 48 18 9 21
11 Carson Palmer 47 18 17 12
12 Adam Thielen 46 11 16 19
13 Deron Williams 39 13 13 13
14 Michael Peña 38 12 11 15
15 Jerome Bettis 37 12 12 13
16 Aaron Rodgers 35 9 14 12
17 Kevin Millar 34 9 3 22
T18 Bret Baier 33 13 6 14
T18 Jerry Rice 33 10 7 16
T20 Ozzie Smith 32 10 14 8
T20 Alfonso Ribeiro 32 7 16 9
T20 Patrick Peterson 32 10 6 16
23 Brian Mccann 29 7 8 14
24 Tim Wakefield 28 11 10 7
25 Larry Fitzgerald 25 0 14 11
T26 James Blake 20 9 2 9
T26 Greg Maddux 20 1 3 16
28 Roger Clemens 18 16 -9 11
29 Oscar De La Hoya 14 12 4 -2
30 Brian Baumgartner 12 5 3 4
T31 Chase Utley 11 6 1 4
T31 Tim Brown 11 2 -1 10
T33 Joe Don Rooney 8 10 5 -7
T33 Jim Mcmahon 8 15 -6 -1
T33 Kyle Fuller 8 -10 10 8
36 Shane Victorino 6 1 2 3
37 Brandon Mcmanus 5 1 1 3
T38 Eric Weddle 4 4 3 -3
T38 Patrick Mahomes 4 -3 -1 8
T40 Marcus Allen -3 -1 1 -3
T40 Chauncey Billups -3 4 -6 -1
T42 Joe Buck -4 2 0 -6
T42 Mike Vrabel -4 6 -8 -2
44 Jay Bilas -5 6 0 -11
T45 Troy Mullins -7 -9 3 -1
T45 Andre Reed -7 -10 0 3
47 Cooper Kupp -8 3 -4 -7
48 Jay Demarcus -10 0 -8 -2
49 Larry The Cable Guy -14 -11 -3 0
50 Canelo Álvarez -16 -5 -14 3
T51 Rob Riggle -18 0 -7 -11
T51 Aj Hawk -18 -9 -7 -2
53 Kira K. Dixon -19 -5 -4 -11
54 Steve Young -23 -6 -11 -6
T55 Jimmy Rollins -24 -3 -1 -20
T55 Charles Woodson -24 -5 -11 -8
57 Terrell Davis -25 -5 -7 -13
T58 Travis Kelce -26 -3 -9 -14
T58 Miles Teller -26 -7 -8 -11
60 Reggie Bush -30 -17 -6 -7
61 Ray Romano -32 -12 -3 -17
T62 Doug Flutie -36 -9 -12 -15
T62 Chace Crawford -36 -10 -12 -14
T64 Anthony Lynn -43 -16 -12 -15
T64 John O'Hurley -43 -24 -9 -10
66 Kyle Rudolph -47 -17 -15 -15
67 Kathryn Tappen -56 -19 -24 -13
68 Demarcus Ware -66 -24 -22 -20
69 Charles Barkley -68 -28 -22 -18
70 Eddie George -71 -30 -23 -18

