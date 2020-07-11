2020 the Memorial Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2020 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
The Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay. Tiger Woods is entered into the event.
This is set to be a 133-player field is played out over four days, with this being the sixth event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The tournament is being played a month later than its typcical early June slot, with the original 120-player field expanded.
Expect this to be a one-time tournament, complete with a unique setup that will be different from the Memorial Tournament, which will be played at the same venue the next week.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 43 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 the Memorial Tournament field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Ernie Els
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Tom Lehman
- Marc Leishman
- Haotong Li
- David Lingmerth
- Adam Long
- Shane Lowry
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andy Ogletree
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Victor Perez
- Carl Pettersson
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Jason Scrivener
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 the Memorial Tournament field
- 1. Rory McIlroy
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Dustin Johnson
- 4. Webb Simpson
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 6. Brooks Koepka
- 7. Bryson DeChambeau
- 8. Patrick Cantlay
- 9. Patrick Reed
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 13. Justin Rose
- 14. Tiger Woods
- 16. Marc Leishman
- 17. Tony Finau
- 18. Matt Kuchar
- 19. Gary Woodland
- 20. Abraham Ancer
- 21. Louis Oosthuizen
- 22. Sungjae Im
- 23. Hideki Matsuyama
- 24. Paul Casey
- 25. Shane Lowry
- 26. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 27. Daniel Berger
- 28. Bernd Wiesberger
- 29. Collin Morikawa
- 31. Rickie Fowler
- 32. Kevin Na
- 35. Kevin Kisner
- 36. Danny Willett
- 37. Sergio Garcia
- 38. Billy Horschel
- 39. Chez Reavie
- 40. Cameron Smith
- 41. Erik van Rooyen
- 42. Viktor Hovland
- 43. Victor Perez
- 44. Jazz Janewattananond
- 46. Matt Wallace
- 47. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 48. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 49. Graeme McDowell
- 50. Kevin Streelman