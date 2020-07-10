European Tour reschedules Kenya Open, adds Portugal Open to docket

The revised 2020 European Tour schedule continues to take shape with the announcement of two more events back on the schedule.

On the heels of rescheduling the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters and Portugal Masters, the European Tour has announced the Open de Portugal will now be a co-sanctioned event with the Challenge Tour. Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort in Óbidos will host the event, which will be part of the European Tour schedule for the first time since 2017.

The Portugal Open, which will be played Sept. 17-20 for a purse of €500,000, completes a three-event stretch the Tour is now dubbing the Iberian Swing -- named after the Iberian peninsula, on which the neighboring countries are situated.

The decision follows the European Tour's stated goal of trying to create clusters of events in regions to reduce travel for players.

In addition to upgrading the Portugal Open to a dual-ranking event, the European Tour has announced the Magical Kenya Open has been rescheduled from its original March 12-15 dates to Nov. 12-15.

The rescheduled 2020 Magical Kenya Open will have a €1 million purse and a field of 144 players, with 12 drawn from the 2019-2020 Safari Tour as well as six amateur golfers selected by the Kenya Golf Union.