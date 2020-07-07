2020 Workday Charity Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Workday Charity Open betting odds have been released for the week at Muifield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who is coming in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds to start the week.

Patrick Cantlay is next best on the list at 13-to-1, with Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama both coming in at 15-to-1 as this trio looks to get going again in the restart.

Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland are 19-to-1.

2020 Workday Charity Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the first of a doubleheader at Muirfield Village, with the Workday Charity Open serving as the replacement tournament for the John Deere Classic. We'll have a field of 157, and that field will take on a Memorial host that is easier, shorter and a little slower than what we'll get next week.

