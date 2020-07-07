2020 Workday Charity Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Workday Charity Open betting odds have been released for the week at Muifield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
The betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who is coming in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds to start the week.
Patrick Cantlay is next best on the list at 13-to-1, with Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama both coming in at 15-to-1 as this trio looks to get going again in the restart.
Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland are 19-to-1.
2020 Workday Charity Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
This week, we have the first of a doubleheader at Muirfield Village, with the Workday Charity Open serving as the replacement tournament for the John Deere Classic. We'll have a field of 157, and that field will take on a Memorial host that is easier, shorter and a little slower than what we'll get next week.
To see our hidden picks, join GNN Plus!
Special! For just $50 fo 12 months, GNN Plus members get access to our weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, grass-specific performance and further tools, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2020 Workday Charity Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Justin Thomas: +1000
- Patrick Cantlay: +1300
- Jon Rahm: +1500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +1500
- Brooks Koepka: +1500
- Xander Schauffele: +1900
- Viktor Hovland: +1900
- Justin Rose: +1900
- Collin Morikawa: +2600
- Rickie Fowler: +2900
- Patrick Reed: +3500
- Joaquin Niemann: +3700
- Sungjae Im: +3700
- Matt Kuchar: +3700
- Marc Leishman: +4100
- Jordan Spieth: +4200
- Adam Hadwin: +4200
- Gary Woodland: +4400
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +4600
- Matthew Wolff: +4900
- Cameron Champ: +5200
- Kevin Streelman: +6300
- Phil Mickelson: +6700
- Bubba Watson: +6800
- Billy Horschel: +6800
- Jason Day: +6800
- Byeong Hun An: +6800
- Maverick McNealy: +6900
- Corey Conners: +6900
- Scottie Scheffler: +7200
- Louis Oosthuizen: +7300
- Joel Dahmen: +7300
- Ryan Armour: +8300
- Matt Wallace: +8300
- Shane Lowry: +8400
- Brendan Steele: +8400
- Mackenzie Hughes: +8800
- Harold Varner: +9000
- Jason Kokrak: +9400
- Russell Henley: +9400
- Ian Poulter: +9400
- Brandt Snedeker: +9400
- Chris Kirk: +9400
- Max Homa: +10300
- JB Holmes: +10300
- Rory Sabbatini: +10400
- Emiliano Grillo: +10400
- Bud Cauley: +10400
- Scott Stallings: +10400
- Sepp Straka: +10400
- Ryan Palmer: +10400
- Brian Stuard: +10400
- Troy Merritt: +12100
- Luke List: +12300
- Lanto Griffin: +12300
- Henrik Norlander: +12900
- Seung-Yul Noh: +12900
- Sebastian Munoz: +12900
- Tom Hoge: +12900
- Zach Johnson: +12900
- Keegan Bradley: +12900
- Jim Furyk: +12900
- Branden Grace: +12900
- Dylan Frittelli: +12900
- Brandon Wu: +12900
- Kyle Stanley: +12900
- Patrick Rodgers: +12900
- Mark Hubbard: +12900
- Si Woo Kim: +15300
- Jhonattan Vegas: +15600
- Jason Dufner: +15600
- Charley Hoffman: +15600
- Richy Werenski: +15600
- Patton Kizzire: +15600
- Chez Reavie: +15600
- Sam Burns: +15600
- Nick Taylor: +15600
- Michael Thompson: +15600
- Cameron Tringale: +15600
- Harry Higgs: +15600
- Charles Howell: +15600
- Russell Knox: +18200
- Pat Perez: +18200
- Joseph Bramlett: +18200
- Vaughn Taylor: +20900
- Adam Long: +20900
- Matthew NeSmith: +20900
- Graeme Mcdowell: +20900
- Charl Schwartzel: +20900
- Andrew Landry: +20900
- Danny Lee: +20900
- Hudson Swafford: +20900
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +20900
- Matt Jones: +23100
- Adam Schenk: +24500
- Carlos Ortiz: +25700
- Cameron Davis: +25700
- Luke Donald: +25700
- CT Pan: +25700
- Bronson Burgoon: +25700
- Nick Watney: +25700
- Kevin Tway: +25700
- Andrew Putnam: +25700
- Sung-Hoon Kang: +25700
- Sam Ryder: +25700
- Beau Hossler: +25700
- Aaron Wise: +25700
- Talor Gooch: +28400
- Steve Stricker: +31000
- James Hahn: +31000
- Jim Herman: +31000
- Stewart Cink: +31000
- Denny Mccarthy: +31000
- Brice Garnett: +31000
- Grayson Murray: +31000
- Brian Gay: +31000
- Matt Every: +31000
- Fabian Gomez: +31000
- Chris Stroud: +31000
- Nate Lashley: +31000
- Ted Potter: +31000
- Austin Cook: +31000
- Keith Mitchell: +31000
- Lucas Bjerregaard: +31000
- Jonathan Byrd: +31000
- JJ Spaun: +31000
- Jamie Lovemark: +41800
- Cameron Percy: +41800
- Aaron Baddeley: +41800
- Scott Harrington: +41800
- Chesson Hadley: +47700
- Chase Koepka: +47700
- Tim Wilkinson: +52700
- Zac Blair: +52700
- David Hearn: +52700
- Xinjun Zhang: +52700
- Hank Lebioda: +52700
- Vijay Singh: +52700
- DJ Trahan: +52700
- Robert Streb: +52700
- Sebastian Cappelen: +52700
- Rob Oppenheim: +52700
- Robby Shelton: +52700
- Mark Anderson: +52700
- Roger Sloan: +52700
- Peter Malnati: +52700
- Jimmy Walker: +58300
- Bo Hoag: +75400
- Jerry Kelly: +81200
- KJ Choi: +81200
- Davis Love: +100100
- Michael Kim: +100100
- Bo Van Pelt: +100100
- Kevin Stadler: +100100
- Martin Trainer: +100100