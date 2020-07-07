2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge betting odds have been released for the week at TPC San Antonio's Canyons Course in San Antonio, Texas.
The betting favorite this week is Kristoffer Ventura, who is coming in at 26-to-1 (+2600) betting odds to start the week.
Ollie Schniederjans and Seamus Power are at 29-to-1 in this unique event.
Lee Hodges, John Chin, Ben Kholes and Greyson Sigg are all at 34-to-1 each.
2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, the Korn Ferry Tour starts the first of a two-week engagement at TPC San Antonio. The Oaks Course is typically home to the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour, which has been cancelled for this year. However, Oaks hosts next week. The relatively unknown Canyons Course hosts the KFT this week.
Pricing reflects the mixed field and unknown venue.
2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge betting odds: Outright winner
- Kristoffer Ventura: +2600
- Ollie Schniederjans: +2900
- Seamus Power: +2900
- Lee Hodges: +3400
- Ben Kohles: +3400
- John Chin: +3400
- Greyson Sigg: +3400
- Dylan Wu: +3600
- Brandon Harkins: +4100
- Stephan Jaeger: +4100
- Callum Tarren: +4100
- Erik Barnes: +4100
- Chad Ramey: +4600
- Augusto Nunez: +4600
- Dawie Van Der Walt: +5100
- Martin Piller: +5100
- Taylor Pendrith: +5100
- Jared Wolfe: +5100
- Sangmoon Bae: +6100
- Brett Coletta: +6100
- Brad Hopfinger: +6100
- Scott Gutschewski: +6100
- Nicholas Lindheim: +6100
- Vince India: +6100
- Alex Prugh: +6700
- David Lipsky: +6700
- Joey Garber: +6700
- Roberto Diaz: +6700
- Ryan Mccormick: +6700
- Adam Svensson: +6700
- Justin Hueber: +6700
- Grant Hirschman: +8100
- Mito Pereira: +8100
- Patrick Fishburn: +8100
- Chandler Blanchet: +8100
- Brett Stegmaier: +8100
- J.T. Griffin: +8100
- Ryan Ruffels: +8100
- Bobby Bai: +8100
- Paul Haley: +8100
- KK Limbhasut: +8100
- Paul Barjon: +9100
- Jimmy Stanger: +9100
- T.J. Vogel: +9100
- Eric Cole: +9100
- Brent Grant: +9100
- Max Greyserman: +10100
- Charlie Saxon: +10100
- Curtis Thompson: +10100
- Kyle Reifers: +10100
- David Lingmerth: +10100
- Taylor Moore: +10100
- Nicholas Thompson: +10100
- John Oda: +10100
- Chase Johnson: +10100
- Drew Weaver: +10100
- Jim Knous: +10100
- Theo Humphrey: +10100
- Brandon Crick: +10100
- Dominic Bozzelli: +10100
- John VanDerLaan: +10100
- Scott Langley: +10100
- David Kocher: +10100
- Chase Wright: +10100
- Steve Marino: +10100
- Tyson Alexander: +12600
- Ben Silverman: +12600
- Matt Atkins: +12600
- Kevin Roy: +12600
- Tom Whitney: +12600
- Derek Ernst: +12600
- Daniel Miernicki: +12600
- Zecheng Dou: +12600
- Alex Cejka: +12600
- Nelson Ledesma: +12600
- Stephen Franken: +12600
- Curtis Luck: +12600
- Dan McCarthy: +12600
- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +12600
- Blayne Barber: +12600
- Max McGreevy: +12600
- Lorens Chan: +12600
- Kevin Dougherty: +12600
- Tommy Gainey: +12600
- Mickey DeMorat: +12600
- Julián Etulain: +12600
- Andres Gonzales: +12600
- Mark Blakefield: +12600
- Joshua Creel: +12600
- Zach Wright: +12600
- Brett Drewitt: +15100
- Taylor Montgomery: +15100
- Erik Compton: +15100
- Andy Pope: +15100
- Will Cannon: +15100
- Harrison Endycott: +15100
- Jason Millard: +15100
- Whee Kim: +15100
- Conrad Shindler: +15100
- Michael Miller: +15100
- Stuart MacDonald: +15100
- Brady Schnell: +15100
- Taylor Dickson: +15100
- J.J. Henry: +15100
- Carl Yuan: +15100
- Nicolas Echavarria: +15100
- Anders Albertson: +15100
- Tyrone Van Aswegen: +15100
- Chip McDaniel: +15100
- Austen Truslow: +15100
- Matt Gilchrest: +17600
- Andrew Novak: +17600
- Jordan Niebrugge: +17600
- Brian Richey: +17600
- Matt Ryan: +17600
- Cyril Bouniol: +17600
- Billy Kennerly: +17600
- Steve Lebrun: +20100
- Tag Ridings: +20100
- Charlie Wi: +20100
- Yuwa Kosaihira: +20100
- Luke Guthrie: +20100
- Jack Maguire: +20100
- Rick Lamb: +20100
- Alex Chiarella: +25100
- Dawson Armstrong: +25100
- George Cunningham: +25100
- Brad Brunner: +25100
- David Skinns: +25100
- Trevor Cone: +25100
- Greg Yates: +25100
- Seth Reeves: +25100
- Michael Arnaud: +30100
- Sebastian Vazquez: +30100
- Evan Harmeling: +30100
- Jake Knapp: +30100
- James Nicholas: +30100
- Zach Zaback: +30100
- Marcelo Rozo: +40100
- Kevin Lucas: +40100
- Ethan Tracy: +40100
- Daniel Woltman: +40100
- Steve Lewton: +40100
- Robert Allenby: +50100
- Shane Smith: +50100
- Zach Cabra: +50100
- Steven Bowditch: +50100