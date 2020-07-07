2020 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times
07/07/2020 at 7:23 pm
The 2020 American Century Championship field is filled with celebrities, as the 30th annual NBC-run event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada starts on Friday with the beginning of the 54-hole event.

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course again hosts as vacationers will roll up on the beach and water, while the players in the field compete for a $600,000 purse in an event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

The field is filled with celebrities and athletes from all walks of life, mostly with a connection to sports.

Celebrities in the 2020 American Century Championship field

  • Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer
  • Bret Baier, Fox News anchor
  • Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer
  • Brian Baumgartner, "The Office" actor
  • Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back
  • Jay Bilas, former player, ESPN college basketball analyst
  • Chauncey Billups, former NBA All-Star
  • James Blake, pro tennis player
  • Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer
  • Joe Buck, Fox Sports announcer
  • Reggie Bush, former NFL All-Pro
  • Roger Clemens, former MLB All-Star
  • Chace Crawford, actor
  • Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors guard
  • Dell Curry, former NBA player
  • Terrell Davis, former NFL player
  • Oscar de la Hoya, 12-time boxing champion
  • Vinny Del Negro, former NBA coach
  • Jay Demarcus, singer/musician – Rascal Flatts
  • Kira Dixon, Golf Channel host
  • Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis
  • Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR
  • Doug Flutie, former NFL QB
  • Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears CB
  • Eddie George, former NFL All-Pro running back
  • A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker
  • Case Keenum, Washington Redskins QB
  • Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE
  • Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver
  • Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star
  • Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard
  • Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers coach
  • Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer
  • Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP quarterback
  • Brian McCann, former MLB All-Star
  • Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB
  • Brandon McManus, NFL kicker
  • Kevin Millar, former MLB player
  • Von Miller, NFL All-Pro linebacker
  • Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star
  • Troy Mullins, World Long Drive champion
  • John O’Hurley, actor
  • Carson Palmer, former NFL quarterback
  • Michael Pena, actor
  • Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
  • Andre Reed, NFL Hall-of-Fame wide receiver
  • Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
  • Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer
  • Rob Riggle, actor/comedian
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB
  • Jimmy Rollins, former MLB MVP
  • Ray Romano, actor/comedian
  • Tony Romo, former Pro Bowl QB/NFL analyst
  • Joe Don Rooney, singer/musician: Rascal Flatts
  • Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings TE
  • Ozzie Smith, MLB Hall of Famer
  • John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer
  • Kathryn Tappen, host of "NHL on NBC"
  • Miles Teller, actor
  • Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR
  • Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star
  • Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star
  • Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach
  • Jack Wagner, actor
  • Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star
  • DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro
  • Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Rams safety
  • Kyle Williams, former NFL All-Pro
  • Deron Williams, NBA All-Star point guard
  • Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB
  • Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

2020 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The purse for the 2020 American Century Championship is $600,000, with the winner's share being $125,000. Every player in the field is compensated in some way for participating, but all money this year is going to COVID-19 relief charities, including Equal Justice Initiative, the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund.

  • 1. $125,000
  • 2. $60,000
  • 3. $35,000
  • 4. $25,000
  • 5. $20,000

2020 American Century Championship TV times

The 2020 American Century Championship will air on Friday on NBC Sports Network(NBCSN) at 4-7 p.m. Eastern on tape delay. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports from 3-6 p.m. Eastern.

