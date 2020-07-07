2020 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times

The 2020 American Century Championship field is filled with celebrities, as the 30th annual NBC-run event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada starts on Friday with the beginning of the 54-hole event.

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course again hosts as vacationers will roll up on the beach and water, while the players in the field compete for a $600,000 purse in an event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

The field is filled with celebrities and athletes from all walks of life, mostly with a connection to sports.

Celebrities in the 2020 American Century Championship field

Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer

Bret Baier, Fox News anchor

Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer

Brian Baumgartner, "The Office" actor

Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back

Jay Bilas, former player, ESPN college basketball analyst

Chauncey Billups, former NBA All-Star

James Blake, pro tennis player

Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer

Joe Buck, Fox Sports announcer

Reggie Bush, former NFL All-Pro

Roger Clemens, former MLB All-Star

Chace Crawford, actor

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors guard

Dell Curry, former NBA player

Terrell Davis, former NFL player

Oscar de la Hoya, 12-time boxing champion

Vinny Del Negro, former NBA coach

Jay Demarcus, singer/musician – Rascal Flatts

Kira Dixon, Golf Channel host

Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR

Doug Flutie, former NFL QB

Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears CB

Eddie George, former NFL All-Pro running back

A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker

Case Keenum, Washington Redskins QB

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver

Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard

Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers coach

Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer

Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP quarterback

Brian McCann, former MLB All-Star

Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB

Brandon McManus, NFL kicker

Kevin Millar, former MLB player

Von Miller, NFL All-Pro linebacker

Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star

Troy Mullins, World Long Drive champion

John O’Hurley, actor

Carson Palmer, former NFL quarterback

Michael Pena, actor

Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

Andre Reed, NFL Hall-of-Fame wide receiver

Alfonso Ribeiro, actor

Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer

Rob Riggle, actor/comedian

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB

Jimmy Rollins, former MLB MVP

Ray Romano, actor/comedian

Tony Romo, former Pro Bowl QB/NFL analyst

Joe Don Rooney, singer/musician: Rascal Flatts

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings TE

Ozzie Smith, MLB Hall of Famer

John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer

Kathryn Tappen, host of "NHL on NBC"

Miles Teller, actor

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR

Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star

Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach

Jack Wagner, actor

Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star

DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro

Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Rams safety

Kyle Williams, former NFL All-Pro

Deron Williams, NBA All-Star point guard

Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB

Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

2020 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The purse for the 2020 American Century Championship is $600,000, with the winner's share being $125,000. Every player in the field is compensated in some way for participating, but all money this year is going to COVID-19 relief charities, including Equal Justice Initiative, the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund.

1. $125,000

2. $60,000

3. $35,000

4. $25,000

5. $20,000

2020 American Century Championship TV times

The 2020 American Century Championship will air on Friday on NBC Sports Network(NBCSN) at 4-7 p.m. Eastern on tape delay. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports from 3-6 p.m. Eastern.