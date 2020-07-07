2020 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times

The 2020 American Century Championship field is filled with celebrities, as the 30th annual NBC-run event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada starts on Friday with the beginning of the 54-hole event.
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course again hosts as vacationers will roll up on the beach and water, while the players in the field compete for a $600,000 purse in an event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.
The field is filled with celebrities and athletes from all walks of life, mostly with a connection to sports.
Celebrities in the 2020 American Century Championship field
- Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer
- Bret Baier, Fox News anchor
- Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer
- Brian Baumgartner, "The Office" actor
- Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back
- Jay Bilas, former player, ESPN college basketball analyst
- Chauncey Billups, former NBA All-Star
- James Blake, pro tennis player
- Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer
- Joe Buck, Fox Sports announcer
- Reggie Bush, former NFL All-Pro
- Roger Clemens, former MLB All-Star
- Chace Crawford, actor
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors guard
- Dell Curry, former NBA player
- Terrell Davis, former NFL player
- Oscar de la Hoya, 12-time boxing champion
- Vinny Del Negro, former NBA coach
- Jay Demarcus, singer/musician – Rascal Flatts
- Kira Dixon, Golf Channel host
- Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis
- Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR
- Doug Flutie, former NFL QB
- Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears CB
- Eddie George, former NFL All-Pro running back
- A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker
- Case Keenum, Washington Redskins QB
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver
- Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star
- Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard
- Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers coach
- Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer
- Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP quarterback
- Brian McCann, former MLB All-Star
- Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB
- Brandon McManus, NFL kicker
- Kevin Millar, former MLB player
- Von Miller, NFL All-Pro linebacker
- Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star
- Troy Mullins, World Long Drive champion
- John O’Hurley, actor
- Carson Palmer, former NFL quarterback
- Michael Pena, actor
- Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
- Andre Reed, NFL Hall-of-Fame wide receiver
- Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
- Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer
- Rob Riggle, actor/comedian
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB
- Jimmy Rollins, former MLB MVP
- Ray Romano, actor/comedian
- Tony Romo, former Pro Bowl QB/NFL analyst
- Joe Don Rooney, singer/musician: Rascal Flatts
- Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings TE
- Ozzie Smith, MLB Hall of Famer
- John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer
- Kathryn Tappen, host of "NHL on NBC"
- Miles Teller, actor
- Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR
- Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star
- Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star
- Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach
- Jack Wagner, actor
- Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star
- DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro
- Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Rams safety
- Kyle Williams, former NFL All-Pro
- Deron Williams, NBA All-Star point guard
- Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB
- Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer
2020 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The purse for the 2020 American Century Championship is $600,000, with the winner's share being $125,000. Every player in the field is compensated in some way for participating, but all money this year is going to COVID-19 relief charities, including Equal Justice Initiative, the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund.
- 1. $125,000
- 2. $60,000
- 3. $35,000
- 4. $25,000
- 5. $20,000
2020 American Century Championship TV times
The 2020 American Century Championship will air on Friday on NBC Sports Network(NBCSN) at 4-7 p.m. Eastern on tape delay. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports from 3-6 p.m. Eastern.