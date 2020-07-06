Save big on Peter Millar, G/Fore, adidas Golf, Stitch and more!

Celebrate Independence Day 2020 with some incredible golf deals from many of our favorite brands, including Peter Millar, G/Fore, adidas Golf, Stitch Golf, Johnnie-O!

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with each of these companies.)

Save 30% at G/Fore: During their End of Season sale, G/Fore is offering 30% off select styles through July 11. After July 11, the discount goes to 50% on remaining sale styles, but you're running the risk that something you want now will be gone by then.

Save 40% at Peter Millar: Peter Millar is offering 40 PERCENT OFF on their Crown Collection and Seaside Collection, and they're offering 40 PERCENT OFF on all apparel for women through July 8. There's no coupon code needed for this offer.

Save 20% at Stitch Golf: Starting July 3 and going through July 5, you can save 20% on everything Stitch Golf sells, including their great golf bags, headcovers, apparel and incredible travel bags! Use the code USA20 at checkout.

Save 25% at adidas Golf: Through July 6, you can save 25% sitewide with adidas, including all their golf apparel, shoes and more. Or if you want to get some workout gear or shoes or anything else from the Three Stripes. Use the code SUMMER at checkout to get the discount.

Save big on Johnnie-O's sale items: Johnnie-O offers great apparel with a preppy influence and a West Coast vibe. Their golf apparel looks great everywhere, and their quarter-zips are some of the softest and best performing in the game. Save 30% or more on their June sale items, including a wide variety of items for everyone in your family.