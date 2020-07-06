Cleveland Golf’s RTX ZipCore wedges modernize material construction for better center of gravity

For most golfers, a wedge has to look just right -- almost as much as it has to perform just right. That poses a problem to designers, who have to maintain the classic wedge aesthetic while trying to find ways to improve performance with each successive generation.

Cleveland believes they have found a solution to this problem, and they've brought it to market as the RTX ZipCore wedges.

The idea behind ZipCore is more akin to what you hear about in other clubs, using different materials to manipulate the center of gravity to the ideal position while boosting moment of inertia to improve forgiveness. Cleveland has accomplished that by creating a low-density core that moves the center of gravity to their ideal position while hiking MOI with more proportion of weight on the perimeter of the hitting zone.

The end result, Cleveland says, is more stability on shots hit high and low on the wedge, with more consistency in spin and trajectory in the sweet spot from the 8620 carbon steel head.

The RTX ZipCore also marks a generational change in the company's grooves. Moving on from Rotex, the ZipCores use the company's new UltiZip grooves, which are 11 percent sharper, 7.3 percent deeper and spaced 7.4 percent closer. The end result, according to Cleveland, is more spin and a more consistent spin profile from any lie. Further, these grooves have been hit with a special heat treatment to preserve the sharpness of the groove edges.

The RTX ZipCore wedges are offered in wedges from 46-62 degrees of loft, with new True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner Tour Issue shaft. The Tour Satin finish is available at launch (with more coming later in 2020), with three sole grinds:

Mid: This V-shaped grind has trailing edge relief and is ideal for players who take bigger divots or play in softer conditions. Offered in 46 through 60 degrees.

Low: This C-shaped grind has a low bounce, with relief on the heel, toe and trailing edge for versatility around the greens, including open-faced shots. Offered in 56 through 62 degrees.

Full: This is a classic design that offers stability on full shots and has more bounce for additional forgiveness out of the sand or the rough. Offered in 54 through 60 degrees.

The Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore will be available Aug. 14 for $150 each.