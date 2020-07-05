2020 TPC Colorado Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 TPC Colorado Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Will Zalatoris, who picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour win at TPC Colorado in Berthard, Colo.

Zalatoris picked up a one-shot win over Chase Johnson, posting 15-under 273 on the 7,991-yard golf course -- the longest in the history of the PGA Tour umbrella.

After Johnson, who was at 14 under par, there were four players tied for third place: Erik Barnes, Stephen Jaeger, Callum Tarren and Taylor Pendrith.

Nick Hardy and Augusto Nunez finished in a tie for seventh place.

Zalatoris won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

TPC Colorado Championship recap notes

Zalatoris earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.

A total of 72 players made the cut on 1-under 143 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons. This will be the first of two consecutive events at TPC San Antonio, with one tournament played on each course at the resort.

2020 TPC Colorado Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details