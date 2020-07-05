2020 TPC Colorado Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
07/05/2020 at 7:49 pm
The 2020 TPC Colorado Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Will Zalatoris, who picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour win at TPC Colorado in Berthard, Colo.

Zalatoris picked up a one-shot win over Chase Johnson, posting 15-under 273 on the 7,991-yard golf course -- the longest in the history of the PGA Tour umbrella.

After Johnson, who was at 14 under par, there were four players tied for third place: Erik Barnes, Stephen Jaeger, Callum Tarren and Taylor Pendrith.

Nick Hardy and Augusto Nunez finished in a tie for seventh place.

Zalatoris won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

TPC Colorado Championship recap notes

Zalatoris earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.

A total of 72 players made the cut on 1-under 143 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons. This will be the first of two consecutive events at TPC San Antonio, with one tournament played on each course at the resort.

2020 TPC Colorado Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Will Zalatoris -15 67 67 70 69 273 $108,000
2 Chase Johnson -14 70 66 75 63 274 $54,000
T3 Stephan Jaeger -13 70 71 68 66 275 $26,625
T3 Callum Tarren -13 70 66 70 69 275 $26,625
T3 Erik Barnes -13 69 69 67 70 275 $26,625
T3 Taylor Pendrith -13 68 70 67 70 275 $26,625
T7 Nick Hardy -12 69 69 72 66 276 $18,450
T7 Augusto Nunez -12 70 70 68 68 276 $18,450
9 Tyson Alexander -11 70 72 71 64 277 $16,500
T10 Derek Ernst -10 71 72 69 66 278 $13,278
T10 Greyson Sigg -10 70 72 73 63 278 $13,278
T10 Adam Svensson -10 71 70 68 69 278 $13,278
T10 Jared Wolfe -10 72 66 70 70 278 $13,278
T10 Brad Hopfinger -10 68 72 67 71 278 $13,278
T15 Max Greyserman -9 71 72 69 67 279 $10,500
T15 Ben Kohles -9 67 69 72 71 279 $10,500
T17 Stephen Franken -8 67 71 74 68 280 $7,160
T17 Brett Coletta -8 68 69 74 69 280 $7,160
T17 J.T. Griffin -8 67 75 69 69 280 $7,160
T17 David Lipsky -8 74 69 68 69 280 $7,160
T17 Ollie Schniederjans -8 71 70 73 66 280 $7,160
T17 Martin Piller -8 69 70 72 69 280 $7,160
T17 Lee Hodges -8 67 71 71 71 280 $7,160
T17 Charlie Saxon -8 71 69 70 70 280 $7,160
T17 Davis Riley -8 67 72 70 71 280 $7,160
T17 Justin Hueber -8 73 70 64 73 280 $7,160
T27 Bobby Bai -7 73 69 70 69 281 $4,640
T27 Brett Stegmaier -7 71 70 72 68 281 $4,640
T27 Kevin Roy -7 74 64 73 70 281 $4,640
T30 John VanDerLaan -6 75 64 74 69 282 $3,996
T30 Jonathan Randolph -6 73 67 71 71 282 $3,996
T30 Brian Campbell -6 71 67 76 68 282 $3,996
T30 David Skinns -6 71 68 75 68 282 $3,996
T30 Chandler Blanchet -6 71 69 70 72 282 $3,996
T35 Hayden Buckley -5 71 69 72 71 283 $3,217
T35 Chad Ramey -5 71 69 72 71 283 $3,217
T35 Scott Gutschewski -5 71 70 72 70 283 $3,217
T35 Vince India -5 69 72 72 70 283 $3,217
T35 Mikel Martinson -5 69 72 73 69 283 $3,217
T35 Curtis Thompson -5 71 69 74 69 283 $3,217
T35 Patrick Fishburn -5 70 71 74 68 283 $3,217
T35 Jim Knous -5 71 71 73 68 283 $3,217
T35 Yuwa Kosaihira -5 74 69 73 67 283 $3,217
T44 Harrison Endycott -4 68 74 70 72 284 $2,730
T44 Dawie van der Walt -4 71 72 68 73 284 $2,730
T44 John Chin -4 73 67 71 73 284 $2,730
T44 Nicholas Lindheim -4 69 71 74 70 284 $2,730
T44 Matt Ryan -4 69 71 71 73 284 $2,730
T44 Will Cannon -4 70 68 72 74 284 $2,730
T50 Carl Yuan -3 71 68 73 73 285 $2,564
T50 Steve LeBrun -3 70 72 70 73 285 $2,564
T50 Steven Alker -3 72 69 70 74 285 $2,564
T50 Paul Peterson -3 67 73 70 75 285 $2,564
T50 Brad Brunner -3 73 70 72 70 285 $2,564
T55 Brandon Harkins -2 72 70 72 72 286 $2,502
T55 Matt Atkins -2 71 68 71 76 286 $2,502
T55 Trey Mullinax -2 69 73 73 71 286 $2,502
T55 Brandon Crick -2 70 73 72 71 286 $2,502
T59 Conrad Shindler -1 70 72 72 73 287 $2,460
T59 David Kocher -1 69 74 71 73 287 $2,460
T59 Kevin Dougherty -1 71 72 74 70 287 $2,460
62 Taylor Dickson E 70 73 74 71 288 $2,436
T63 Rico Hoey 1 70 73 69 77 289 $2,406
T63 Zach Cabra 1 70 72 74 73 289 $2,406
T63 Julian Etulain 1 74 69 73 73 289 $2,406
T63 Stuart Macdonald 1 72 71 75 71 289 $2,406
67 Dawson Armstrong 2 70 71 73 76 290 $2,376
T68 KK Limbhasut 3 72 71 72 76 291 $2,358
T68 Zach Zaback 3 71 71 75 74 291 $2,358
T70 Chandler Eaton 4 69 73 74 76 292 $2,328
T70 Taylor Moore 4 72 71 74 75 292 $2,328
T70 Curtis Luck 4 72 70 78 72 292 $2,328

